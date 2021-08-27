Corinthians thrashes So Jos even with reserve team and remains undefeated in Paulista Feminine

Corinthians achieved another solid victory this Thursday afternoon. Even playing away from home, the alvinegra team thrashed São José by 5-0 and remains undefeated at Paulistão Mulher.

Corinthians goals were scored by Jheniffer, Miriam, Vic Albuquerque, Erika and Adriana. Timão opened the scoring in the first few minutes of the game and didn’t see São José threaten their advantage at any time.

Timão’s Agenda! Corinthians now turns the key and focuses on the semifinal of the Brasileirão. Next Sunday, at 8 pm, Timão will visit the railway at Fonte Luminosa.

Lineup!

Arthur Elias selected Corinthians with almost an entire reserve team. Sparing his athletes for the semifinal of the Brasileirão, the coach sent the team to the field with Kemelli, Poliana, Tarciane, Gi Campiolo, Juliete, Ingryd, Grazi, Miriam, Cocoa, Vic Albuquerque and Jheniffer.

My Timon

São José, in turn, started the game with Zany, Ju Oliveira, Karen, Riveros, Camila, Larissa Vasconcelos, Ionara, Thainá, Naiane, Barbara and Verena.

How was the game?

First time

Corinthians started the game already pressing their opponents and on their second finish they managed to open the scoring, with less than five minutes of play. Cacau made a good play on the left and got the low pass for Jheniffer to finish first in the small area and open the scoring.

The alvinegra team had the possession and control of the game actions. Around ten minutes, São José took their first shot on goal, but the ball did not pose any danger to Kemelli’s goal. Corinthians tried their arrivals mainly through the wings, but sinned in submissions.

With about 23 minutes, right after Timão’s good attempt on the right with Poliana, the referee signaled the stoppage for hydration. On the return of the game, the Corinthians followed in search of space on the edges of the field and Juliete tried to the left, but the cross was removed.

After a lot of pressure, Corinthians finally got their second goal in the game. Vic Albuquerque received the pass from the right, went to the end line and crossed in the measure for Miriam to dominate and hit the corner, guaranteeing the 2-0. The goal was the team’s 100th in the year!

Corinthians didn’t take long to reach the third goal. Again on the right, Poli received the pass and put in the measure for Vic to head hard and score Timon’s third. In the next move, the fourth goal almost came when Vic and Cacau scored in the middle, but the submission was ruled out by the end line.

The final minutes of the first stage were “at a reduced pace” and without new goals. Thus, the first 45 minutes came to an end with Corinthians’ advantage.

Second time

For the second stage, Arthur Elias made six of the seven allowed changes: Erika, Andressinha, Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Portilho, Tamires and Adriana took the place of Gi Campiolo, Ingryd, Grazi, Cacau, Vic Albuquerque and Jheniffer.

Once again the alvinegra team started the second half on and soon shook the net again. In a corner kick, Andressinha put the ball over the head of defender Erika, who was firm to score her first goal of the season and Timon’s fourth in the game!

São José had a lot of difficulty getting organized on the field and Corinthians took advantage of their opponent’s weakness to build mainly on the left, now with Gabi Portilho. Still struggling to infiltrate the defense, the team tried with Andressinha in a free kick, but he didn’t take any danger.

Corinthians tried again in the middle, with Tamires. The 37 shirt cleared the mark and tried to launch to Miriam at the edge of the area, but the pass was long. In the next move, Timon came close to the fifth goal: at Poliana’s cross, Juliete dominated and hit hard, but the defense deflected it. The ball was still alive and Tamires fought for it, but goalkeeper Zany pushed it away.

During the hydration break, Arthur Elias changed for the last time and put Diany in Miriam’s place. Shortly after entering, the number 8 shirt already helped Timon and managed a pass for Adriana to kick from a distance and try for the goal, but the opposing archer made a good defense.

The duo Gabi Zanotti and Adriana worked on the left, balancing and making life difficult for the defender. The Corinthians infiltrated the area, the shirt 16 got rid of the goalkeeper and played with the 10, which hit hard, but saw Zany make the save.

When the lights went out, Adriana still managed to score Timão’s fifth! Gabi Zanotti got a great pass to Gabi Portilho on the left. Shirt 18 got rid of the marking and crossed for the attacker to puff up the net and give final numbers to the game.

Technical sheet of So Jos 0 x 5 Corinthians

Competition: São Paulo Women’s Championship

Local: Dr. Mrio Martins Pereira, Sao Jos dos Campos, SP

Date: August 26, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 3:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Kleber Canto dos Santos

Assistants: Patricia Carla de Oliveira and Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira

Goals: Miri, Victria Albuquerque, Jheniffer, Erika, Adriana (Corinthians)

Yellow card: Tarciane (Corinthians)

JUST JOS: Zany; Ju Oliveira, Karen, Riveros, Camila, Larissa Vasconcelos, Ionara, Thain, Naiane, Brbara and Verena.

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Poliana, Tarciane, Giovanna Campiolo (Erika), Juliete, Ingryd (Andressinha), Grazi (Gabi Zanotti), Miri (Diany), Cacau (Gabi Portilho), Victria Albuquerque (Tamires) and Jheniffer (Adriana).

Technician: Arthur Elias

See more at: Corinthians Women.