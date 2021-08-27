Coritiba x Botafogo: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration

Relegated last year and Brazilian champions, Botafogo and Coritiba face off this Friday, at 9:30 pm, at the Couto Pereira Stadium, in the most anticipated match of the 21st round of the Serie B. Thigh is the isolated leader of the competition, while Glorioso is packed and crazy to enter the G-4.

with the technician Enderson Moreira in command, Botafogo won six victories and a draw in eight games, approaching the access zone. Alvinegro is currently in seventh place, with 32 points, a point behind the G-4 and has great chances of joining it if they win this Friday.

However, Botafogo had two hard news during the week. Diego Gonçalves and Hugo, who had been regulars, suffered major injuries and are out of the game. The striker will miss Glorioso for at least four weeks with a hip injury, while the second has fractured his collarbone, had to undergo surgery and should only return to play in 2022.

Because of this, Enderson Moreira will promote the entries of Jonathan Silva – who returned from Spain and debuted in the last round, against Vila Nova – on the left and Warley ahead. Back after completing automatic suspension, the steering wheel Luís Oyama must stay in the bank, with Barreto and Pedro Castro kept in the middle.

Botafogo Embezzlement

Botafogo lost two starters during the week with injuries. the left back Hugo suffered a fractured collarbone, had to undergo surgery and is unlikely to play again this year. Already Diego Gonçalves suffered an injury in the ileopsoas left (hip muscle) and will be gone for four to six weeks.

the goalkeeper Gatito Fernández remains out of action, despite already being in the transition phase after edema in the right knee. He even asked to travel and accompany the delegation. the attacker ronald, in transition after ankle surgery, and the steering wheel Romildo, with muscle pain, are also out. Matheus Nascimento, in turn, is with the Brazilian Under-17 team.

Hanging from Botafogo

The defender has two yellow cards. Kanu and the attackers Rafael Navarro and Rafael Moura. If one of them receives a card this Friday, he will have to comply with an automatic suspension against the rowing, on September 4th, in Baenão, in Belém.

The opponent – ​​Coritiba

Isolated leader of Serie B with 39 points, Coritiba must repeat the same formation for the third game in a row. With only reservations Edson Carioca and Willian Alves as embezzlement – both injured -, the coach Gustavo Morínigo still counts on the attacker’s return Luizão, who should be among the alternates.

Retrospect of the confrontation

Brazilian champions, Botafogo and Coritiba have faced each other 57 times in history, with 22 victories for Alvinegra, 18 draws and 17 triumphs for Coxa. Glorioso scored 87 goals and conceded 78. In the first round, in a game at Nilton Santos, Fogão won 2-0 with goals from Chay and Marco Antônio.

Where to watch Coritiba x Botafogo

The clash will be broadcast live by SportTV throughout Brazil and by Premiere, on the system pay-per-view. Bruno Fonseca narrates, with comments by Ricardinho and Paulo César Vasconcellos.

Arbitration

The referee will be Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira, assisted by Éder Alexandre and Gizeli Casaril, all from the Santa Catarina Football Federation. The VAR will be headed by José Claudio Rocha Filho (SP) and assisted by Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP).

DATASHEET

CORITIBA X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Couto Pereira

Date-Time: 08/27/2021 – 9:30 pm

Referee: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Assistants: Éder Alexandre (SC) and Gizeli Casaril (SC)

VAR: José Claudio Rocha Filho (SP)

Tickets: closed gates

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

CORITIBA: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Val and Robinho; Waguininho, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão – Coach: Gustavo Morínigo.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Jonathan Silva; Barreto, Pedro Castro and Chay; Warley, Rafael Navarro and Marco Antônio – Coach: Enderson Moreira.