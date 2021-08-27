Coronavirus in SC: Health updates ordinances for events, nightclubs and food services



Starting next Monday, August 30, Santa Catarina will have new sanitary regulations for social, corporate and large events, and for the operation of food services such as bars and restaurants and nightclubs, pubs and the like. This Thursday, 26, was published in the Official Gazette the ordinances that bring the new adjustments, which vary according to the epidemiological scenario and regionalized risk assessment.

Access the Official Gazette here

The Superintendent of Health Surveillance, Eduardo Macário, highlighted that, considering the advance of vaccination, but also the confirmation of community transmission of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the state, it is necessary to act with prudence in the resumption of these activities, mainly avoiding the agglomerations. For this, Health decided to maintain the distancing factor as a way to promote a safer environment for customers and workers, enabling establishments to function according to their capacity and the epidemiological scenario.

“The occupation of these spaces must be done by the ratio between the space size in square meters and the distance factor according to the level of risk. This factor varies from 2.0 at the very serious level, 1.8 at the severe level and 1.5 at the high and moderate levels. For example, let’s say you have a restaurant with a space of 500m². If it is in a region with the High Risk level (yellow), just calculate the size of the room (500) divided by the distance factor ( 1.5), which will reach a total of 333 seated customers. And this is the total number of people that the environment allows to have, in order to maintain a distance,” he summarized. On the outside, just follow a distance of one and a half meters between the tables.

As for social and corporate events and for nightclubs, pubs and the like, in addition to the distancing factor, the operation will be allowed, with a maximum capacity of people simultaneously, and may not be exceeded according to the risk level in the region:

• At the Serious level (red color), up to 100 people;

• At the Grave level (orange color), up to 200 people;

• At the High level (yellow color), up to 300 people;

• At the Moderate level (blue color), up to 500 people.

Access to the dance floor must remain prohibited at any level, as there is a risk of creating agglomerations that could increase the risk of transmission of Covid-19 among participants. In addition, the mandatory use of masks by all customers is reinforced, with the removal being allowed only when they are seated at tables during consumption. It is recommended that employees are vaccinated and use PFF2 or N95.

The ordinances also point to the importance of maintaining internal ventilation. “The natural ventilation of the environments must always be maintained, with open doors and windows favoring the circulation of external air, ceiling fans in reverse function or being directed to empty spaces. It is important that establishments keep the environments well ventilated so that particles are dissipated,” emphasized Macário.

For Mass or Large Events with the simultaneous participation of more than 500 people, the guidelines of Ordinance SES No. 904 must be followed, which establishes flows, protocols and sanitary rules for evaluating the contingency plan for releasing events with these characteristics. For this type of event to be authorized during the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organizer must prepare a detailed contingency plan, and file it for evaluation by the Health Surveillance Board at least 15 days before the event. The State Health Surveillance will issue an opinion, and forward it to the host municipality where the event will take place and the Regional Inter-Management Commission (CIR) formed by the collegiate of Municipal Secretaries of the Region, who will assess the degree of risk of the event and give the final opinion on its achievement or not. The maximum number of people for an event to be evaluated at that time will be 7,000, a limit that will be analyzed by the Health department every 30 days or based on the change in the epidemiological scenario.

The Secretary of State for Health André Motta Ribeiro points out that the updating of these ordinances are part of a need to proceed with prudence in the resumption of these activities, but that the health situation still inspires care, especially with the advancement of the Delta variant. “The rules come not to penalize, but to promote environments where people can go safely, also serving to boost the local economy. It is important to have a pact so that these rules are followed, so that we can continue advancing in reducing transmission, at the same time as we advance in the vaccination campaign, immunizing the greatest number of people from Santa Catarina”, he concluded.



