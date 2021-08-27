Covid-19: Brazil reaches 577,000 lives lost this Thursday | Health

Sandro Pereira/Fotoarena/O Globo Agency Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery in Manaus

Brazil recorded 920 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching 577,565 lives lost to the disease. The data were released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) on Thursday (26).

In the last 24 hours, 31,024 new positive cases for the new coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) were registered in Brazil. In all, 20,676,561 Brazilians have already been infected by the virus.

Since the last day 31, the moving average of deaths has been reaching a level below one thousand, something that did not happen since January 10 of this year. This Thursday, the country registered a moving average of 703 deaths; on Wednesday, this rate was 712. The moving average of cases is 26,050.

The ranking of states with the most deaths by Covid-19 is led by São Paulo (145.012), Rio de Janeiro (61,982) and Minas Gerais (52,713). The Federation units with fewer deaths are Acre (1813), Roraima (1935) and Amapá (1949).

Regarding confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, São Paulo also leads with more than 4 million cases. Minas Gerais, with 2 million, and Paraná, with 1.4 million cases, appear in sequence. The state with the fewest cases of Covid-19 is Acre (87,761), followed by Amapá (122,358) and Roraima (123,394).