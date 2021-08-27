August 26, 2021 | 18:02

Covid-19: Ipatinga starts vaccination for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities

Bruna Lage

In this age group, the Pfizer vaccine will be applied exclusively

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Ipatinga announced this Thursday (26) that adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, with comorbidities or immunodeficiencies defined by the Ministry of Health, will begin to be vaccinated next Monday (30).

In this new stage, the municipality highlights that it follows the recommendation of the National Immunization Plan (PNI) which guides the inclusion of groups in a specific sequence of priorities after reaching the majority of people over 18 with the first dose.

Type of vaccine and recap

In this age group, the Pfizer vaccine will be applied exclusively, which at the moment is the only one in the country that has already obtained authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to immunize people under 18 years of age.

To receive the immunizing agent, the adolescent must look for the reference vaccination post between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, accompanied by the person responsible. At the time, the teenager can be vaccinated or will have scheduled appointments according to the unit’s demand, explains the Secretariat.

other groups

The application of the first dose is extended to people from other age groups and groups who for some reason have not yet attended to be immunized, even though they were summoned. Is it the answer to the recap call ?? a new chance for those who lost their turn.

In the city, vaccination is taking place on demand, with no need for prior scheduling, and for adults over 18 there is no need or possibility to choose a specific immunizing agent.

Documentation

To further accelerate the campaign, the SMS team advises the user to go to the reference Health Unit carrying a document with a photo and CPF, proof of residence in Ipatinga in the name of the parents and/or guardians, in addition to a medical certificate proving the comorbidity, document that proves immunodeficiency, pregnancy or puerperium (up to 45 days after delivery).