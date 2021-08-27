Covid-19: the underestimated impact of the pandemic on the mental health of youth and children

By
Jenni Smith
-
0

Girl wearing mask standing in a window

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Report states that ‘insufficient attention’ was given to how children and young people would be affected by the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed by it had “a strong impact” on children and young people.

This is shown in a report by the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Youth (NICCY), Koulla Yiasouma, based on a survey conducted in the country.

More than half (52%) of 16-year-olds who participated in the survey felt their mental and emotional health deteriorated during the pandemic.

And, according to the report, “insufficient attention” was paid to how the lives of children and young people would be affected.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR