CPI identifies in ‘step-by-step’ messages of alleged fraud in Covid’s test bid | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI senators made public this Thursday (26) a series of phone messages in which there are signs of sending a “step by step” to defraud a test bid against Covid-19. The texts were exchanged between former Anvisa employee Ricardo Santana and alleged lobbyist Marconny Albernaz Ribeiro.

The messages were obtained in an inquiry by the Federal Public Ministry of Pará, which is investigating Marconny’s actions, and sent to the CPI after an application filed by former senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), who is now minister of the Civil House. The material was presented during Santana’s testimony.

In the negotiations, there are references to people involved, directly or indirectly, in the negotiations or who showed closeness to Marconny, including: the doctor Nise Yamaguchi; President Jair Bolsonaro’s attorney, Karina Kufa; former adviser to the Ministry of Health and reserve colonel Marcelo Blanco and Francisco Maximiano, owner of Necessidade.

The negotiations dealt with in the messages would involve the former director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health Roberto Dias, and Need Medicines, a company that sold tests to states and brokered the acquisition of the Indian vaccine Covaxin with the Brazilian government.

VIDEO: ‘Business of Need went far beyond the vaccine’ in the Bolsonaro government, says Randolfe

The relationship between Dias and Necessidade is also the object of investigation by the CPI in the context of the alleged pressure made by the former director for the authorization of imports from Covaxin.

“The investigations by the Federal Public Ministry of Pará show that Marconny Albernaz de Faria is a lobbyist, who acted defending and arguing the interests of Need Medicines”, said the vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP).

Based on the messages obtained, the top of the CPI is still suspicious about the possibility of leakage of the Falso Negativo operation, by the Federal Police, which investigated the irregularities in test sales and targeted the company.

A message was sent at 5:16 am to the owner of the company dealing with the PF’s action. According to Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), president of the CPI, at this time the operation had not yet been disclosed.

There was also a mention of a senator who would have participated in one of the meetings – the name of the congressman was not revealed.

Check out excerpts from the messages below:

On June 10, 2020, Marconny sent Ricardo Santana a message in which he says he has the “ideal architecture for the kits process to proceed”. The first item refers to the DLOG (short for the Logistics Department), with a mention of “Bob or successor”. Senators believe that the Bob mentioned is Roberto Ferreira Dias, then director of the department.

The first step would be for the DLOG to request the return of the process, with the possibility of claiming the need to review the acts. Altogether, there are ten items cited as an “ideal” procedure for the process within the Ministry of Health.

“Maybe it’s the first time anyone has described the path of crime. It is an unprecedented, historic document”, said the CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL).

“The test was for people not to die, and you cheating. It wasn’t the human value, it was the value that was going to go into their pockets. It was never life,” said Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), chairman of the commission.

A message sent by Ricardo Santana to the alleged lobbyist on May 23 of last year was also presented during the session. In the text, the former secretary of Anvisa writes to Marconny: “It was a pleasure to meet you today at Karina’s house. In fact, she gave me her phone number. Thanks for the nice chat. If I can help you with something, count on me. Good night”.

Vice-president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues stated that on this date an event was held at the home of Karina Kufa, lawyer of president Jair Bolsonaro and his son, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP). For the senator, the text indicates that it was Karina who introduced the lobbyist to Ricardo Santana.

To the senators, the former secretary of Anvisa confirmed that he knows the lawyer, but said he does not remember the “context” in which he met Marconny Ribeiro.

Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) exhibited an exchange of messages on June 2 of last year in which Santana tells Marconny Ribeiro that he would have a meeting at the Ministry of Health with the objective of “untying a knot” and that he would deal with 12 millions of quick tests.

Santana also stated that “my friend will be here at 8 am with the senator”. “It’s now closed in front of me. Then I explain it right to them. Colonel Blanco is here, we are waiting for them,” he said.

Colonel Marcelo Blanco worked in the Logistics Department with Roberto Dias. He also attended a dinner at which bribes were allegedly charged.

When asked who the senator would be, he stated: “I don’t remember, Senator. And, with all due respect, under the guidance of my lawyer, I will remain silent”.

It was also presented message sent by Marconny on July 2, at 5:16 am, to Francisco Maximiano, owner of Need Medicines, in which it said: “Operation leaked”.

On that day, the Federal Police unleashed Operation False Negative, which investigated the overpriced purchase of low-quality Covid-19 tests. Among the companies affected was Precise.

Subsequently, there were connections between the two and it is also reported that messages between them were deleted. Later, Ricardo Santana sends Marconny news about the PF’s operation. “I’ve seen it, Max warned me,” replied the supposed lobbyist.

For the top of the CPI, there are signs of leakage. “A Federal Police operation may only be the Federal Police or the Federal Public Ministry. An operation does not start at 5:16 am, Brasília time, because, as a rule, the sun has to rise to start. Before the operation starts, Mr. Marconny and Mr. Maximiano talk about the operation. This is another thought-provoking piece of information: where does the news of the operation come from? Where does it come from for Maximiano? What such powerful forces lead to an action by the Federal Police to leak and reach you?” said Randolfe.

The president of the CPI, Omar Aziz also pointed out that there was connivance of the control bodies. “If the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Police had all the information, how did Roberto Dias stay at the Ministry of Health?” he asked.

On June 14, 2020, Santana sent a voice message to Marconny Ribeiro reporting that he had found Nise Yamaguchi. The doctor has already participated in meetings at the Palácio do Planalto and is being investigated by the CPI for being part of a supposedly parallel advisory office to the President of the Republic.

In the text, the former secretary of Anvisa says that he spent “a lot of time” with Yamaguchi and that they had spent the night “working on a plan that is the result of visits to the ministry”. Santana said that the doctor was to deliver a “plan” to the minister – at the time, the ministry was headed by Eduardo Pazuello – and to the president of the Republic.

The plan would contain a “task force” focused on communicating a “new approach” to government results, “measures for economic recovery” and prevention work.

Santana also claims that one of the examples would be the tests for the disease.

“We are not testing it, we have practically stopped the purchase process for a month. These are the points that we are going to work on to unlock and move forward with a positive agenda. The idea is that tomorrow, Sunday, this will be presented to the President of the Republic so that he can look at this material, modify it if necessary, reinforce some points that he understands are more important, and we are on this tune. All for Brazil. I’m counting on you at some point for you to help us get this thing on its feet, you’re fundamental in that”, said Santana to the alleged lobbyist.