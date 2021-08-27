CR7: Juventus coach confirms player’s departure: ‘Things pass’

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed today that Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving the club after three years in Italy – the player is expected to sign with Manchester City in the coming days.

In a press conference this morning, the coach revealed that the Portuguese was not called up for the team’s next game, against Empoli, after communicating his desire to leave.

“He told me yesterday that he doesn’t plan on playing for Juventus anymore and therefore won’t be called up for tomorrow’s match,” began Allegri, explaining why CR7 didn’t train with the rest of the squad today.

“Things pass, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Ronaldo made his contribution and made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on. He should be thanked for what he has got made in the field and also as an example among the younger people. But as I said: we must continue”, he continued.

Allegri «Le cose passano, is a legge della vita. Rimane la Juventus, che è la cosa più important. Ronaldo ha dato il suo apporto, if only the disposition, now va via, and la vita va forward»#JuveEmpoli — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 27, 2021

Cristiano joined Juventus in 2018 after nearly a decade at Real Madrid. Before that, he played for Manchester United, the main rival of his possible new team.

Yesterday, both the UOL Sport as the European press revealed that the striker has a principle according to City. He accepted a contract valid for two seasons, until June 2023, with a salary of 15 million euros (£92.5 million) a year to return to the Premier League.