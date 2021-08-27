Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Juventus for Manchester City, says Italian press | international football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s massive move to Manchester City seems to be very close to being realized. In its edition this Friday, the newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport” printed on the front page that the Portuguese ace has decided to leave Juventus and wants to transfer to the Citizens, in a transaction close to being completed. The periodical also points out that Jorge Mendes, CR7’s entrepreneur, was just waiting for the salary proposal to seal the deal.

– Ronaldo opted to leave Juve, going to City. It takes 25 million euros (about 151 million reais) in 24 hours to close. Agent Mendes’ mission and Guardiola’s yes were decisive – highlights the tabloid, recalling the coach’s desire to count on a very heavy reinforcement.

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo La Gazzetta dello Sport — Photo: Reproduction Cristiano Ronaldo La Gazzetta dello Sport — Photo: Reproduction

The journalist Fabrizio Romani, a specialist in transfers in the international football market, also disclosed the alleged decision taken by Cristiano Ronaldo. The reporter informed that the Portuguese star had already confirmed to his teammates the decision to leave the Old Lady, and reinforced that the ace’s manager would be in negotiations this Friday with the English club.

– Cristiano Ronaldo has also informed his Juventus teammates that he wants to leave. Jorge Mendes will be in direct contact with Man City today to discuss Ronaldo’s salary – it won’t be 31 million euros net (191 million reais) per season, as it is today. Juventus is awaiting the official offer from Manchester City – posted the journalist, stressing, however, that everything will depend on how much the Premier League champion would be willing to shell out.