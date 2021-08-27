‘Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t want to play for Juventus anymore’, fires Allegri after a star says goodbye to his teammates

This Friday (27) Cristiano Ronaldo lived his last moments in Continassa, the training center of the youth. According to information from the Italian newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport”, which even published a video of the Portuguese star leaving the place in a jeep, the number 7 shirt went there to say goodbye to his teammates. Coach Massimiliano Allegri also confirmed that he no longer plays for the youth.

The 36-year-old striker is on his way to Manchester City, with whom you would have already reached an agreement according to the Spanish press. In a press conference this Friday, Allegri revealed that he had talked to the star, who will no longer be related to the game against Empoli, this Saturday (28th), for the Italian Championship.

“Yesterday he [Cristiano Ronaldo] told me he no longer plans to play for Juventus. So it won’t be related to tomorrow. [sábado]. Now let’s talk about Empoli,” declared the Juventus coach during the press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Juventus with less than a year to go before his contract expires in June 2022. He spent the last three seasons in Turin, where he won the Italian Championship, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup .

In all, there were 134 games for the club, with 101 goals scored and 20 assists. Portuguese will return to Premier League after a victorious passage through the Manchester United, between 2003 and 2009.