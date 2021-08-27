Cruzeiro: Dudu talks about comparisons and inspiration in Flamengo striker

Dudu spoke of comparisons with Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Holder in the last two games of the cruise, forward Dudu, 22, commented on the comparisons of his characteristics with those of Bruno Henrique, who passed through the youth teams at Raposa and now wears the Flamengo shirt.

Asked in an interview about references in football, the Cruzeiro player cited Polish Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and the goalscorer for Flamengo. Dudu said he hopes to be able, one day, to produce like Bruno Henrique.

“They even made comparisons, because he’s a fast guy, who likes to score. I look up to him a lot because of his story, which is a bit similar to mine, for everything he’s been through, and also for everything he produces on the field. I hope to produce the same, score goals and give many joys to the fans of Cruzeiro,” said the celestial player.

Bruno Henrique one of the main players of Flamengo by Renato Gacho (Photo: Adriano Machado/AFP) Highly praised by the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg, the young striker was hired in June by Cruzeiro after standing out in Serie A3 of the Campeonato Paulista for his speed and quality of dribbling.

Former Dudu coach at Primavera-SP, Ademir Fesan had already compared the player to Bruno Henrique in an interview with supersports. On the occasion, he drew attention to the similarity of the physical type and characteristics on the field.

“If you have to compare it to a high-level player, the Bruno Henrique, no doubt. Both the technical part and the biotype. In the physical aspect, especially, a great comparison. Bruno is also a player who came later, right? Dudu has everything to suddenly be like that too. Of course, you have to be very careful when making a comparison like this, because the pressure builds up a lot. a boy who needs his right time to grow up,” said the coach on June 28.

At Cruzeiro, Dudu gained more space mainly due to the departure of Airton, on loan to Cear. Like Wellington Nor he still doesn’t have the physical conditions to act for 90 minutes and Luxemburgo likes sharper strikers, the 22-year-old has been given opportunities and passed Felipe Augusto in the fight for a spot in the starting lineup.