Cruzeiro x Ponte changes to the 11th and Raposa can win triple with change

The duel between Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta, previously scheduled for September 7th, at 4 pm, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Series B Championship, had its date changed, moving to September 11th, at 11 am. The game can now take place in Mineirão, obviously in case of public release by Mayor Alexandre Kalil.

However, the most likely location is the Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, a place that has been undergoing a renovation budgeted at R$10,000 and supported by Cruzeiro to recover the lawn, which has been severely punished due to the lack of resources of the Democrata de Sete. Lagoons.

Changing the date is also important for two reasons. Cruzeiro will gain three full weeks of training, a rare fact this season and which could help coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, still undefeated since returning to Toca da Raposa, with three wins and two draws, to adjust the team tactically.

Another factor is the possibility of having Marcelo Moreno, called up to defend the Bolivian national team in the round of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. The 9th shirt’s last game in the triple round of the tournament will be against Argentina, on September 9th. He will be able to return in time to appear at least as an option for Luxembourg in front of Ponte Preta.

