Cruzeiro x Ponte Preta: CBF responds to Raposa’s request and postpones the confrontation for Serie B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Igor Sales/ Cruzeiro



The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) postponed the match between Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta, for the 23rd round of Serie B, which was scheduled for the September 7 holiday. Now, the duel has moved to September 11th (Saturday), at 11am.

According to the document released by the CBF, the request for adjournment was made by the main club, that is, Cruzeiro.

The location of the match remains undefined, as Raposa has not yet officially changed the match to Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas. The objective of the celestial club is to have an audience at the stadium, as the Belo Horizonte City Hall vetoed the fans’ continued presence in the capital’s arenas after failing both test events (Atlético x River Plate and Cruzeiro x Confiança).

With the postponement, Cruzeiro gains time to revitalize the Arena do Jacaré lawn. A specialized company began work this Wednesday (25). In addition, the heavenly team may also have striker Marcelo Moreno back, who was called up for three games for the Bolivian national team in the World Cup qualifiers. The Bolivian will already defraud the team in the duels against CRB (next Sunday) and Goiás (September 4th).

*With information from Wellington Campos