Cruzeiro’s organized fans cancel meeting with Alexandre Kalil

Shortly before the beginning of the meeting with the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, which was scheduled for this Thursday (26) at 1:00 pm, Cruzeiro’s organized fans canceled the meeting. The intention was to debate the presence of the public in the city’s football stadiums.

As the report found out, the management of the Blue Mafia called the city hall and asked to reschedule the meeting. The new date has not yet been set, but Kalil was available to talk to Fox fans.

This Wednesday afternoon (25), members of Atletico’s organized supporters met with the representative. Cesar Gordin, former president of Galoucura, said that, according to Kalil, if the match against Palmeiras, in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores were held today, there would be a public presence at Mineirão. Galo and Palmeiras face off on September 28 and, for now, the presence of the fans in the stadium will still be discussed.

According to Galoucura, the meeting was to deal with the return of the public to the stadium in a safe way. According to members of the organization, all measures to prevent Covid-19 were taken in that match, following the guidelines of the city.

In July, PBH authorized the return of the public to soccer stadiums in the city, with some rules, such as social distance, negative test for coronavirus and a limit of 30% of capacity. The first game with fans was Atlético x River Plate, on the 18th, by Libertadores, in Mineirão.

Nonetheless, scenes of disrespect by the population, especially in the question of agglomeration, frightened, and caused the disappointment of public bodies. On Friday, Cruzeiro also had supporters, in the match against Confiança, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. There were fewer people, more respect, but it wasn’t enough for the Executive not to back down.

