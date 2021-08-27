Daughters Condemn Video Leak And Talk About Prosche

Sofia and Marina, daughters of Gugu Liberato, spoke today about the controversies surrounding the presenter’s heritage. They claim that the video in which they appear complaining about Gugu’s aunt, sister Aparecida Liberato, was published without permission and the lines are out of context.

Hi guys all right? So I’m making this video to clarify a few things for you guys. For all the people who are criticizing me and judging me, as the video leaked, I suggest you watch the entire video so you understand the context of the video. Sofia

Sofia claims that buying the car, which she would like to be a Porsche, hides something more serious. However, she did not reveal what it would be.

You’re going to see that it’s not actually a car purchase, it’s a much more serious and important issue behind it. I would also like to clarify that my sister and I, we did not give and we will not give any interview to anyone, so much so that our process is under judicial secrecy. I also wanted to say one more thing: this video was leaked without our consent, so much so, that it was only to be seen by the eyes of Justice. And our lawyers are taking all possible steps to resolve this! Sofia

Marina already stated that they do not know how the video was leaked and reinforced that they did not give any exclusive interview until the case is resolved in court.

She reinforced the same speech as Sofia about buying the car involving other issues.

We made a video and this video was really a leak, we have no idea who leaked this video, but it was a leak and I would like to suggest to you who are criticizing us to watch the entire video, because this video is not really about a car purchase Sofia commented on, it has a lot more purpose than that. It’s about a much more serious and much bigger problem, so I would also like to clarify that we didn’t and we won’t give any interviews, because this matter is really very confidential and it’s a secret of justice. And finally, I would like to say that our lawyers are taking the necessary steps. I would also like to thank all of you who sent me positive messages and thank you very much for your affection. Marina

On Wednesday (25), in a video released by the website Metrópoles, they commented on the relationship with Gugu’s sister and pointed out moments when she would have lied to her nieces. In note to the UOL, the defense of the presenter’s daughters stated that the video was improperly leaked to the press and the facts will be investigated.

Defense says leak will be investigated

In contact with the UOL, according to lawyer Nelson Wilians, who represents the twins Marina and Sofia, they “didn’t give an interview to any media outlet and they won’t.” “The recording was made directly to the Court and is part of the Inventory process that is being processed in secret. Therefore, the video was unduly leaked to the press and the facts will be investigated in the appropriate sphere,” said the defense.

fight for inheritance

Gugu Liberato died aged 60 in November 2019 after suffering a fall at his home in the United States. He left 75% of his assets, valued at R$1 billion, to his children and the rest to his nephews.

Rose Miriam went to court, claiming to have the right to Gugu’s inheritance. She claims the two were in a stable relationship, while the presenter’s family says Rose was just the mother of their children.

Last month, twins Marina and Sofia, 17, were emancipated to support their mother in the inheritance process.

They question the administration of Gugu’s assets by his aunt, Aparecida Liberato. To UOL, the lawyer for the two states that Marina and Sofia filed an independent audit of the probate accounts and want to testify directly to the judge, because they were always in favor of an agreement and were never against their mother.

João Augusto, 19, spoke in July and said that the sisters are being manipulated by their mother.