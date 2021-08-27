Delta variant already circulating in Araraquara

The Municipality of Araraquara, through its Coronavirus Contingency Committee, reported on Thursday that, after several weekly sequencing carried out with materials collected from patients in Araraquara, the presence of the Indian variant of the coronavirus known as Delta was confirmed. The confirmation is from the Clinical Analysis Laboratory of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Unesp Araraquara.

According to the president of the Committee and Municipal Health Secretary, Eliana Honain, monitoring has been recurrent in order to detect which variant of the virus is predominantly circulating in the municipality. In none of these weekly shipments of collected materials had the variant been confirmed. However, this week, 45 samples were sent to Unesp and, of these, 7 were positive for Delta, representing 15% of the total.

The Committee emphasizes that none of these positive patients identified with the new variant are hospitalized or showing severe symptoms of the disease. All are being monitored by the blocking teams of the Municipal Health Department and are clinically well. One of them has even left the transfer period. It is worth emphasizing that the contacts of these positives are also being monitored to avoid non-compliance with the quarantine and also to verify the appearance of signs and symptoms.

The ages of the patients are: 48 years, 38 years, 37 years, 1 year and 10 months, 30 years, 32 years and 1 year and 1 month. With the exception of the babies, everyone else has had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Committee warns of greater contagion from the strain originating in India. According to studies carried out and published by the WHO (World Health Organization), the Delta variant has 97% greater transmissibility than the original coronavirus strain, which originated in China, although there is no confirmation of the strain’s greater aggressiveness. Araraquara’s patients showed traditional symptoms such as fatigue, body pain, cough and fever.

Sanitary measures must be reinforced, in accordance with the guidelines of the Municipal Health Department. The use of masks indoors or outdoors is essential, as well as constant hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol gel. Furthermore, the population must avoid all kinds of unnecessary agglomeration.

With any symptoms, the population can go to the UPA Care Center in Vila Xavier for exams and medical assistance 24 hours a day from Monday to Monday. Or look for the Health Unit of Jardim Selmi Dei “Doctor Ruy de Toledo”, from 5 pm to 8 pm, Monday to Friday. Asymptomatic people (who do not need medical attention) can be tested for coronaviruses at the Central Integration Terminal (TCI), from Monday to Friday, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, or at Praça Santa Cruz, from Monday to Friday, with 75 passwords distributed at 7:00 am and another 75 passwords distributed at 9 am.

Vaccination also continues this week for adolescents aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities. As soon as dose shipments are delivered, new groups will be serviced. So far, 263,654 doses have already been applied, with 176,110 people taking the 1st dose (73.89% of the general population) and 87,544 taking the 2nd dose or single dose (ie, 36.73% are fully immunized). If we take into account the adult population (over 18 years old), 98.84% took the 1st dose and 47.51% the 2nd or single dose.

The arrival of the delta variant in Araraquara was only a matter of time due to the confirmation of its circulation in several cities in the region. In Ribeirão Preto, for example, it was even classified as community transmission. It is also worth noting that knowing this, the Municipality of Araraquara has not demobilized its efforts to fight the coronavirus, continuing to invest in mass testing of the population and economic and social sectors, as well as maintenance of the blocking, monitoring and emergency care teams, in particular at UPA VX and at Hospital da Solidariedade (Hospital de Campanha), which maintain all active beds for receiving patients in Araraquara and also in the region.