Demarcation of Indigenous Lands: STF begins judgment, which will continue next Wednesday | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) began judging this Thursday (26) whether demarcations of indigenous lands should follow the so-called “timeframe”.

The trial began after the break in the session on Thursday, with the reading of the summary of the case by Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the appeal. It should be resumed next Wednesday (1st), with the presentation of manifestations from interested entities. There are more than 30 entities registered to speak.

By the criterion of the “time frame”, Indians can only claim the demarcation of lands on which they were already established before the date of promulgation of the 1988 Constitution.

Outside the court, a group of Indians followed the session shown on a screen, set up by organizations that defend indigenous rights. The day before, protests were held in Brasília (video below), against the recognition of the time frame thesis.

Indigenous people protest against time frame for land demarcation

The time frame is a thesis that the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) accepted in 2013 when granting the Santa Catarina Environmental Institute (former Foundation for Technological Support to the Environment – Fatma) repossession of an area which is part of the Sassafras Biological Reserve, where the Ibirama LaKlãnõ Indigenous Land is located and where the Xokleng, Guarani and Kaingang peoples live. At the time, the TRF-4 maintained the decision taken in 2009 by the Federal Court in Santa Catarina.

The STF will judge an appeal from the National Indian Foundation (Funai) that questions the decision of the TRF-4.

The appeal was scheduled for this Wednesday (25), but was postponed because, before, the STF began to judge the constitutionality of the law that gave autonomy to the Central Bank. This Thursday, the ministers concluded that vote — they kept the law in force.

Time frame: STF resumes judgment of the century for the indigenous peoples of Brazil

The rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, already presented a vote in the virtual plenary in June, against the time frame. Then, the case was referred to the physical plenary at the request of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Fachin must resubmit the vote.

According to Fachin, “the loss of ownership of traditional lands by the indigenous community means the progressive ethnocide of their culture, by the dispersion of the indigenous members of that group, in addition to casting these people into situations of miserability and acculturation, denying them the right to identity and the difference in relation to the way of life of the surrounding society, the greatest expression of the political pluralism established by article 1 of the constitutional text”.

Since last Tuesday (24), indigenous peoples from various regions of the country have been protesting at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, against measures they consider to make land demarcation difficult and encourage mining activities.

PGR is against time frame

In June, the Attorney General’s Office presented an opinion against the time frame.

“Art. 231 of the Federal Constitution recognizes indigenous rights over traditionally occupied lands, whose identification and delimitation must be carried out in light of the legislation in force at the time of the occupation”, wrote the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.

According to the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), the time frame thesis has been used by the federal government to block demarcations and has been included in anti-indigenous legislative proposals.