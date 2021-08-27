Denilson criticizes Jorge Jesus’ comment about Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo: ‘He’s rooting against’ | Sport



Denílson didn’t spare words when commenting on Jorge Jesus – Photo: Reproduction/Open Game

Denilson didn’t spare words when commenting on Jorge JesusPhoto: Reproduction/Open Game

Published 08/26/2021 2:25 PM

Rio – This Thursday (26), commentator Denílson, from the Band’s “Jogo Aberto”, criticized Jorge Jesus’ comments about Renato Gaúcho’s performance at Flamengo. The Portuguese believes that the coach of Rubro-negro will not have the same success as him.

“A ‘leg’… He was already a ‘leg’ at Flamengo when he won. He arrived humble. Then he won and put his wings out. I said when he was Flamengo’s coach: he’s arrogant,” said Denílson on the program Open game.

“I have nothing against it, I’m talking about a behavior that I don’t think I needed. Do you know what I’m thinking? That he [Jesus] is in Portugal rooting against Renato here”, concluded the commentator.

On the occasion, Jorge Jesus said that, in this season of 2021, Flamengo will never make the same score in the Brazilian Championship, as it did in 2019, under the command of the Portuguese coach. “It won’t do the stitches we did. It’s hard to do the same thing we did in 14 months,” said Jesus.

After Flamengo’s 4-0 thrashing of Grêmio in Porto Alegre, Renato Gaúcho was asked about Jorge Jesus’ comments. Then Renato laughed and was economical with his answer.

“He made history, won titles, congratulations. I know of my ability, I’m sure I’ll also make history at Flamengo. The answer I have to give is working with my group, looking for titles”, concluded Renato.