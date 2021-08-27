Diego Costa travels to So Paulo and could debut for Atltico this Sunday

Forward Diego Costa can make his debut for Atltico this Sunday, in the game against Red Bull Bragantino, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams face off at 8:30 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragana Paulista, in the interior of So Paulo. The 32-year-old forward spent the last days training in Belo Horizonte to improve his physical part. This Friday, Diego will be incorporated into the Alvinegro squad, who have been out of the state capital since the beginning of the week for games against Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro, for the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Nationals.

From Rio, the delegation leaves for a period of training in Atibaia, where they will be reinforced by Diego Costa. Besides him, right-back Mariano travels to the interior of So Paulo and joins the group. The wing is recovered from a muscle injury in his right thigh that took him out of the last games.

“I’m not expecting Diego on the 12th, against Fortaleza. I’m expecting him on Sunday, against Bragantino. He and Mariano join the team in Bragana Paulista tomorrow (Friday),” said coach Cuca after the victory by 2-1 over the Flu, this Thursday, at the Nilton Santos Stadium, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Diego Costa has not played a game since December 22, 2020, when he stayed on the field for just three minutes in Atltico de Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad, in the Spanish Championship.