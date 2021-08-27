Director’s Cut shows its many new features and improvements in a trailer with almost 9 minutes • Eurogamer.com

Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions presented an almost 9-minute trailer for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, during the opening of Gamescom 2021, which ended precisely with this video.

To show that nothing has been cut, Kojima has prepared this long trailer and reveals the numerous improvements, new features and tweaks that have been made in this expanded version of the game that originally launched on PS4 and later got the PC version.

New missions with action, which involve facing opponents in a more traditional style seen in action and adventure games (reminiscent of what Kojima did in Metal Gear Solid), motorcycle racing or new tools are some of the highlights in this trailer.

However, another highlight is the small tweaks that the team has prepared for the gameplay, not only to implement more traditional action scenes, but also to improve the system for going through the scenarios. Sam won’t stumble across the sets so easily was one of the examples shared by KojiPro.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will arrive on September 24th as an expanded and remastered version on PlayStation 5.