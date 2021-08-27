Doctors warn of risk of milk carton challenge that went viral on TikTok | Pop & Art

Doctors warned, on Wednesday (25), to the risks of “the milk carton challenge”. Viral in the United States, it consists of walking on a pyramid formed by plastic boxes to transport gallons of milk.

Hundreds of videos have been posted in recent days on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok, accompanied by the hashtag #milkcratechallenge, in which men and women try to climb and descend a ladder formed by unstable boxes. Most end up falling, to the sound of the screams of those filming the attempts. See the video below:

“You run the risk of falling and hitting your head, breaking your neck and becoming paralyzed. You can break your wrist,” said Chad Cannon, a doctor with the University of Kansas health care system.

“With Covid-19 hospitalizations on the rise in the country, make sure the nearest hospital has beds available before trying #milkcratechallenge,” tweeted the Baltimore City Department of Health.

The hashtag has been removed from Tik Tok. On Twitter and Instagram, hundreds of videos circulated showing the downfalls. “I think it’s just something silly people are doing because it looks stupid,” commented Chad Cannon.

Others resorted to social media to mock the challenge. “You’re going to try the challenge, but you’re not going to get vaccinated. Got it,” Star Trek star George Takei published Wednesday.

Half of the American population has been vaccinated against Covid, despite the fact that the immunizer is widely available and free.