Dual-band router: see eight models to buy in 2021 | Which one to buy?

Dual-band routers promise higher quality for the Wi-Fi network signal and support a greater number of devices connected simultaneously. In addition, equipment operating on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies allow higher transmission speeds than conventional routers, which can be interesting to explore more robust internet plans.

Companies like D-Link, TP-Link and Tenda offer four-antenna devices with simpler solutions and even sets of Mesh routers to increase coverage area. The TP-Link Archer C6 meets the AC1200 standard and brings Gigabit technology for around R$ 299. The D-Link DIR-841 delivers speeds of up to 300 Mb/s (Megabits per second) for prices starting from R$ 203 on Amazon. Check out the following eight dual-band routers to buy in Brazil in 2021.

Dual-band router: companies like TP-Link, D-Link and Tenda offer four-antenna models — Photo: Viviane Werneck/TechTudo

The TP-Link Archer C50 V3 is an AC1200 router with four antennas and a simpler look in white color. The device promises easy setup and installation, as users rely on the TP-Link Tether app, available for mobile devices, which helps start up the brand’s routers. It is possible to buy it for amounts starting at R$ 180.

The nominal speed offered by the model is up to 300 Mb/s on the 2.4 GHz network and up to 867 Mb/s on the 5 GHz frequency. The differential is the Beamforming feature, which promises to intelligently concentrate the network signal in order to increase the reach. According to the manufacturer’s data, the model has a 10/100 Mb/s WAN port and four 10/100 LAN ports.

TP-Link Archer C50 brings speeds of up to 300 Mb/s on the 2.4 GHz network and up to 867 Mb/s on the 5 GHz frequency — Photo: Press Release/TP-Link

Despite the slightly bolder look, the router from the manufacturer Tenda should offer a performance similar to other AC1200 models with four antennas. The differentials are on account of the 900 MHz processor from Broadcom, which promises to keep the performance in high yield and free from instabilities in the network. The device is sold for values ​​in the range of R$ 195.

According to the manufacturer, the AC6 has twice the capacity to make the signal go through walls and obstacles, which can be a differential for those looking for a router for home environments. Like some of its competitors, the AC6 has a number of advanced features that promise better management of the network and connected devices.

Tenda AC6 looks a little bolder than entry-level models — Photo: Publicity/Tent

The DIR-841 is a router from D-Link that has a more traditional look and features four 5dBi antennas, which promise to amplify the signal to provide more range. As with most AC1200 standard models, the DIR-841 delivers speeds of up to 300 Mb/s over the 2.4 GHz network and up to 867 Mb/s over the 5 GHz frequency. of BRL 203.

In terms of connections and resources, the router also has four 10/100 LAN ports, a Gigabit WAN of up to 1,000 Mb/s, ideal for high-performance broadband links, as well as a WPS feature, which makes it easy to add new ones devices to the network. D-Link’s router also offers web configuration wizard, dynamic DNS, guest networking on both frequencies and port forwarding.

DIR-841, from D-Link, is an incoming dual-band router — Photo: Disclosure/D-Link

The AC12G router, from Mercusys, is another one that arrives with four 5dBi antennas, promising to offer speed and signal quality for the network. According to the manufacturer, the device is capable of connecting up to 60 devices simultaneously while maintaining good performance, which makes it an option even for corporate or commercial environments. It is available for prices starting at R$ 219.

The connection speeds delivered are the same as other AC1200 routers. Regarding connections, the router has four Gigabit ports, one WAN (for modem connection) and three LAN ports.

Mercusys AC12G offers four Gigabit ports — Photo: Press Release/Mercusys

More routers to buy

The AC10 is another Tenda router with AC1200 standard that brings four antennas and looks a little bolder. The device promises to offer good performance and support faster connections even with a large number of devices connected. Consumers can purchase the model for around R$239.

The AC10 has four Gigabit ports, plus features such as VPN, guest networks and in-app configuration. The AC10 is a mid-range router, which requires a little more investment, but can pay off with the promised advanced performance.

Tenda AC10 brings four antennas and Gigabit ports — Photo: Press Release/Tent

The Archer C6 is a TP-Link router in AC1200 standard (300+867 Mb/s at 2.4 and 5 GHz respectively), which like most models on the list has four antennas. The model has a more sober look and can be purchased for prices starting at R$ 299.

The router stands out for bringing features that promise to improve signal quality, such as MU-MIMO technology, which simultaneously transfers data to multiple devices with up to twice the speed of a conventional network. The Archer C6 also features Beamforming technology, plus a WAN port and four Gigabit LAN.

TP-Link Archer C6 features Beamforming technology, plus a WAN port and four Gigabit LAN — Photo: Press Release/TP-Link

TP-Link’s Archer AX10 router is an option for those looking for the ultimate in performance. It supports Wi-Fi 6 technology, a standard that promises more performance and is the next generation for high-speed networking. The device can be found for figures close to R$ 445.

Also with four antennas and sober looks, the AX10 promises to be a router capable of connecting many devices simultaneously, maintaining stable performance. The router is equipped with a three-core 1.5GHz processor, a WAN port and four LAN ports, all in Gigabit standard.

TP-Link Archer AX10 features Wi-Fi technology support 6 — Photo: Press Release/TP-Link

The Deco M4 is a Mesh segment router, equipment indicated for those who need internet throughout the house. They are sold in sets of at least two devices capable of connecting to each other and creating an expandable Wi-Fi network. It is still possible to purchase more compatible equipment later and expand your coverage area. Consumers interested in purchasing this TP-Link set need to pay R$724.

According to the manufacturer, a pair of Deco M4 routers is capable of covering an area of ​​up to 260 m², delivering advanced performance and inhibiting the appearance of areas without coverage in the network. The look of the router is quite different, having a cylindrical aspect that can even make the routers become a decorative item in environments.

Deco M4 is one of the most popular mesh router models — Photo: Publicity/TP-Link

