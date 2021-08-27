Due to health complications, he dies at the age of 75 Walter de Castro, president of Sindicom

Walter Mário Castro died in the early afternoon of this Thursday (26) as a result of health complications.

With a long career at the head of unions and associations in the city, currently Walter Castro was President of the Wholesale and Retail Trade Union of Dourados (Sindicom).

Born in the municipality of Lençóis, Bahia, the businessman died around 1 pm today, at the age of 75, due to a series of health problems.

The wake takes place this Friday (27) from 8 am to 10 am, at Capela da PAX at Rua R. Hilda Bergo Duarte, 1101, in Vila Planalto.

