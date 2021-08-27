Due to health complications, he dies at the age of 75 Walter de Castro, president of Sindicom

By
Jenni Smith
-
0

Walter Mário Castro died in the early afternoon of this Thursday (26) as a result of health complications.

With a long career at the head of unions and associations in the city, currently Walter Castro was President of the Wholesale and Retail Trade Union of Dourados (Sindicom).

Born in the municipality of Lençóis, Bahia, the businessman died around 1 pm today, at the age of 75, due to a series of health problems.

The wake takes place this Friday (27) from 8 am to 10 am, at Capela da PAX at Rua R. Hilda Bergo Duarte, 1101, in Vila Planalto.

Leave your comment

Read too

Farmer is fined R$ 2,000 for cleaning and burning vegetation

PROLEPSY OPERATION

Farmer is fined R$ 2,000 for cleaning and burning vegetation

Indigenous people demand more effective actions during an audience with a minister in Dourados

PUBLIC POLICY

Indigenous people demand more effective actions during an audience with a minister in Dourados

UEMS

Registration for the selection of tutors and teachers open until Friday

TORTURE

Man cuts hair and breaks ex-girlfriend’s teeth and jaw

Gang planning to rob a farmer is detained in a town in the region

REGION

Gang planning to rob a farmer is detained in a town in the region

ECONOMY

Dollar closes higher after two days of sharp decline

INDIGENOUS ISSUE

Without going through villages, the entourage leaves Dourados and Damares says that ‘day is for crying’

SMUGGLING

Police seize 150,000 packs of cigarettes on BR-267

REGION

Young man is arrested while trying to cross the border with stolen car

REGION

Arrested the man who jumped the hostel wall and stabbed an inmate in Naviraí

most read

NICE VIEW

Firefighters found charred animals during border fire

BR-060

PRF vehicle is destroyed by fire in fire area; see video

TAXATION

‘Garbage fee’ will be charged in Dourados after approval of the project by the Chamber

GOLD

Trio is taken to the police station on suspicion of participating in a coup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR