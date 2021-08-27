Electricity bill is getting more expensive – understand why it goes up and what are the problems of this price escalation | Economy

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes questioned this week what would be the problem of “energy getting a little more expensive because it rained less”. In the speech, which generated criticism, he also stated that “there is no point in crying”, as the population will have to bear the increase in the cost of energy production due to the drought that hits the country (watch the video below).

Guedes: ‘What’s the problem now that energy will be a little more expensive because it rained less?’

Those who pay the electricity bill every month, however, are aware of some of the problems with this increase: energy consumes an ever-increasing share of household budgets, pressures other prices and squeezes household bills. And it shouldn’t stop there: the government has already signaled that electricity bills are likely to remain expensive until the end of the year.

The impact on Brazilians’ pockets is a consequence, especially of the water crisis Brazil is going through. The price of electricity has already risen almost three times more than inflation over the first eight months of 2021, reflecting a widespread increase in the prices of various products and services.

Below you can see why electricity has increased so much, what is its relationship with inflation, the impact on the pockets of Brazilians, especially the poorest, and what are the prospects for an increase in electricity bills in the coming months.

Energy rises three times as much as inflation

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Extended Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, increased 0.89% from July to August, while the increase in electricity was 5%.

In the year, while the IPCA-15 accumulated an increase of 5.81%, the accumulated increase in electricity bills reached 16.07%, almost triple the general index. In 12 months, electricity accumulated an increase of 20.86%, more than double the inflation accumulated in the period, which was 9.3%.

1 of 2 Year-to-date increase in electricity prices is almost triple the country’s official inflation — Photo: Economia/G1 Year-to-date increase in electricity prices is almost triple the country’s official inflation — Photo: Economia/G1

The 5% increase in electricity in August still reflects the 52% readjustment applied in July to the red tariff flag level 2, which went from R$ 6.24 to R$ 9.49 for every 100 kWh consumed.

The tariff flag is a system created in 2015 that applies an additional charge to electricity bills whenever the cost of energy production in the country increases. It was suspended in 2020 for six months, but was resumed in December and since then it has been increasing the cost of electricity for Brazilians.

2 of 2 Understand the tariff flags — Photo: Arte G1 Understand the tariff flags — Photo: Arte G1

From February to May, the yellow flag was in force and, in June, the red flag was in force.

What explains the rise in the price of electricity?

The significant increase in electricity bills is a consequence of the water crisis that affects the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants. Brazil faces the worst drought in the last 91 years, according to data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS).

In the worst water crisis in 91 years, the government promises a discount for those who reduce energy consumption

The Southeast and Midwest reservoirs, which account for 70% of the country’s energy generation, have 23% of the storage capacity, a level lower than that registered in August 2001, when the country faced energy rationing. In November, when the rainy season starts, the ONS predicts that the Southeast/Midwest reservoirs will reach 10% of capacity.

To preserve water in hydroelectric reservoirs, the government’s first alternative is to activate thermoelectric plants, which are more expensive and more polluting.

In view of the current crisis, exceptional measures are being adopted in the country, in partnership with regulatory agencies and the ONS, such as the activation of additional thermoelectric plants and the increase in energy imports from Argentina and Uruguay, which further increase costs of energy production in the country.

READ TOO:

Government announces ‘award’ for consumers who save electricity

Federal public agencies should reduce energy consumption by 10% to 20%, defines decree

great villain of inflation

According to André Braz, coordinator of the Consumer Price Index at FGV-Ibre, electricity, along with gasoline, tends to be the great villain of inflation in 2021. This is because it is the second most important item on inflation , second only to the most used fuel in the country, given its relevance in the lives of the population.

“Electric energy manifests itself in inflation directly, raising the energy tariff, and appears indirectly in the price of a lot that we consume and don’t even know. Any industrialized product, whether a car or food, goes through a factory that consumed energy, forming its share of costs, which can be transmitted to the final consumer”, pointed out Braz.

It is because of this relevance, according to Braz, that the “spreading [da alta de preços] and the inflationary pressure that we see now”.

Economist Gesner Oliveira, a partner at GO Associados, highlighted that, in addition to energy generation, the water crisis also affects the agricultural sector, increasing the price of grains and meat, due to the drought that affects crops and pastures.

“There has already been a big impact on the corn and sugarcane harvest, which increases the price of sugar and ethanol”, pointed out Oliveira.

Greater impact for the poorest

According to the coordinator of the Consumer Price Index at FGV-Ibre, André Braz, electricity affects approximately 4.5% of the family budget. For the poorest families, the commitment is even greater, reaching 6.5% or 7%.

“Although low-income families have smaller and less equipped houses, with proportional electrical consumption, energy is more important for them than for richer families,” he said.

Two factors explain this dynamic that gives a more perverse aspect of the readjustment in electricity bills for low-income families:

The poorest consume less than the richest. Therefore, any increase in an item that is part of the family budget for this group will have a greater impact.

Those who earn less are also less able to absorb these shocks. The richest can, for example, stop buying superfluous goods or reduce the amount saved every month to pay high costs.

“Since this cycle of high electricity energy began, the inflation of the poorest families has been greater than the inflation of the richest families”, pointed out Maria Andreia Parente, a researcher at the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA).

“Last year, this scenario occurred because of food, but now it is due to electricity”, emphasized the researcher

According to IPEA, until July, the accumulated inflation in 12 months for very low income families (less than R$ 1,650.50 per month) reached 10.05%. Among the richest (income greater than R$ 16,509.66 per month), the advance in the same period was 7.11%.

Accounts can get even more expensive

The worsening of the water crisis should make the level 2 of the red tariff flag on the electricity bill to be readjusted again in September, as reported on Wednesday (25) by Ana Flor’s Blog.

The decision will be taken next Tuesday, by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). In August, the agency’s option was not to readjust the value, even with a delay in the account of the distributors.

Experts familiar with the discussions claim that the readjustment could take the current level 2 of R$9.49 per kW/h consumed to R$11 or even R$15, which would correspond to a readjustment, respectively of 20% or more than 50%.

According to André Braz, FGV-Ibre predicts that the new value of the aforementioned tariff flag will be set at R$ 11.50 – an amount defended by the technical team in June, when Aneel ended up deciding on a smaller adjustment.

“If the value of the red flag level 2 goes from the current R$ 9.50 to R$ 11.50, it will be a 21% increase on the tariff, but it will have an impact and 3% on consumers’ electricity bills”, he pointed out Brazil

Additional brake on economic recovery

For the economist Gesner Oliveira, a partner at GO Associados, the worsening of the water crisis may affect the pace of economic recovery, slowing down the growth, above all, of agribusiness and industry.

“The water crisis also creates problems in expectations, both in terms of economic recovery and investment expectations. Anyone thinking of making a big one might prefer to delay a bit to see what happens. It is a brake on the GDP”, said Oliveira.

REMEMBER: Rationing hindered economic recovery in 2001; know if the problem can be repeated

She assesses that the government has been slow to convey the seriousness of the problem to society.