Eliza Samudio case: Former police officer sentenced to 22 years, but will respond in freedom

Former civil police officer José Lauriano de Assis Filho, known as “Zezé”, was sentenced to 22 years in prison, this Thursday (26), as one of those responsible for the death of Eliza Samudio. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

He was suspected of participating in the kidnapping, for private imprisonment and the hiding of the model’s corpse, which took place at the behest of former goalkeeper Bruno, in 2010.

Zezé would have had the help of Bruno’s cousin, Jorge Luiz Lisboa Rosa, to kidnap Eliza. Both would have acted at the behest of Bruno and his friend Luiz Henrique Romão, known as Macarrão.

Zezé responded to the process in freedom, despite his preventive detention having been requested in 2015. Everyone involved in the case had already been tried, but the ex-policeman came last.

Almost all defendants in the Eliza Samudio case were sentenced to prison, but are free, serving semi-open regime. Bruno fits in this case, as he left the closed regime 5 years ago and even returned to work as a goalkeeper in some clubs, such as Rio Branco-AC and Atlético-RJ. Dayane Rodrigues, Bruno’s ex-wife, was acquitted of the charges.

Zezé’s sentence was handed down after a decision by the popular jury at the Contagem Forum, in Minas Gerais. The trial lasted about 18 hours, divided into two days. Zezé can appeal the decision to face the sentence in freedom.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach