Empire: Bankrupt, Maria Marta gives in to Maurílio’s proposal to save José Pedro

Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will accept an indecent proposal from Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) to save her son José Pedro (Caio Blat). The scenes that will air in the coming weeks. The villain will meet with the Medeiros family and launch a negotiation. “Can you repeat that indecent proposal of yours? Because my ears didn’t listen very well”, will mock Maria Clara’s mother (Andréia Horta).

“Of course I’ll repeat. I propose to pay your son José Pedro’s bail because I have money for that, which is plenty if you marry me in a month,” explains the rogue. “That’s a lot of provocation,” Clara will scream. “My brother, do you want to take a steak?”, threatens João Lucas (Daniel Rocha).

“Threats don’t shake me, because you need my money to get back to your little princeling lives, don’t you?”, will mock Maurílio

Next, Marta will say that she needs to talk to the villain alone. “How absurd”, will comment Amanda (Adriana Birolli). “I think I’d do the same thing for my kids,” says Du (Josie Pessôa). “Yes, if she does that, it will be for all of us. My poor aunt,” laments José Pedro’s lover.

“Maurílio, I’m really not in a position to refuse your financial offer, as you yourself made a point of reminding me, since I need to get my son out of jail”, will say Cristina’s stepmother (Leandra Leal). “Anyway, you agree with me, don’t you? I think it’s great that you’ve recovered your rationality, Marta”, will say the scammer.