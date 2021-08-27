End of the novel! Roger Guedes hits the last details and will be a Corinthians athlete | Soccer

Disclosure Roger Guedes

After a long meeting held this Thursday night (26), Corinthians

and Roger Guedes

reached an agreement and the attacker will be the new reinforcement of Timão, according to information from the website “ge”. The player has not signed a contract yet, but should do so in the next few days. The athlete’s bond with the São Paulo club will be for five years.

(See Roger Guedes photo gallery below)

The final details for the settlement of the deal were discussed between the Corinthians board and Guedes’ manager, Paulo Pitombeira. Although everything has already been agreed between the parties, there is still no definition on the date on which Corinthians will officially announce the player.

It is worth remembering that the athlete has not played since December 2020, which may delay his debut for Timão a little.

Roger Guedes played for three seasons in China. In 52 matches, he scored 27 goals, being the last season his best average of goals, with 12 in 17 matches (0.70 per game).

Revealed by Criciúma, the striker arrived at Palmeiras in 2016, where he shook the opposing networks 12 times in 83 games. There, he was Brazilian champion that season. In 2018, he was loaned to Atlético-MG, where he started to present the top scorer side. There were 13 goals in 28 matches, which made him be sold in July of that year to Shandong for 9.5 million euros (R$ 43 million at the time).