Enderson sees Botafogo in a ‘growth phase’ and is confident of a great result against Coritiba: ‘We are prepared’

The coach Enderson Moreira praised the full week to work on the Botafogo and said he believed in a good result this Friday, when the Glorious faces the Coritiba, leader of Serie B, at 9:30 pm, at Couto Pereira, for the 21st round. The coach alvinegro praised the opponent a lot, while showing confidence.

– The classification (Coritiba) alone says a lot, it is the isolated leader of the competition, a very mature group, a very technical team with high-level players, with a lot of technical capacity. We are prepared to play a good game and we are confident. We are aware of the difficulties, but we are aware of our quality, of what we have developed. Above all, I hope we can achieve a great result and also play a great game, to gain more confidence every day – said Enderson, in a video by Botafogo TV exclusively for the partner-fans.

Enderson Moreira has so far won six victories and a draw in eight games for Botafogo, a performance that made Glorioso stick in the G-4 and return to the list of candidates for access. The coach alvinegro talked about the good moment and listed what could still be improved.

– The group has accepted the ideas very well. I hope we can continue this growing competition and maybe have more stability to repeat the first and second half at the same level. We have advanced in many things, in others we still need to improve and that only takes time. More importantly, we are in a growth phase. – Enderson stressed, lamenting the injury of Hugo during the week:

– It was a very fruitful week, especially for us to be able to recover the athletes, which was fundamental. We had the misfortune of losing Hugo, a very promising boy, we had very good expectations for his growth, but that happens. The most important thing is that he can recover as soon as possible.