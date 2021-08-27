Energy tariff rises in September, but blackout risk remains

posted on 08/27/2021 06:00



(credit: Neoenergia Disclosure)

The increase in electricity bills is making Brazilians sleepless. Yesterday, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, confirmed the forecast of a new increase in energy tariffs starting in September. “It’s no use sitting around crying,” said the minister, during a hearing in the Senate. “We have to face the crisis. We will have to raise the flag, the flag will go up”, he added, in reference to the red flag, the most expensive surcharge applied to invoices.

Faced with the biggest water crisis in 91 years, the fear that the country may be forced, once again, to live with energy rationing, a hypothesis that has so far been denied by the government, was also reborn. This week, however, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) warned of the risk of blackouts from October, if the additional energy production does not increase by at least 7.5%.

The agency recommended the government to increase the use of thermoelectric plants and consider importing energy from neighboring countries, since, with the drought that affects the country, the supply of hydroelectric plants will be insufficient. Currently, the reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest regions, which account for 70% of the country’s energy generation, operate with 22.5% of the storage capacity. The number is below the one registered in the 2001 energy crisis, when the dams ended August with 23.4% of water volume.

President Jair Bolsonaro admitted the danger of the water crisis facing the country, which he defined as “the biggest in history” and a “serious problem”. Saying that the situation is at the “edge of the edge”, he called for people to save energy and “put out a point of light” at home.

“I’ll even make an appeal to you who are home now, I’m sure you can turn off a spot of light in your house now. I ask this favor for you, turn off a point of light now”, said the president, during the weekly live. “Help us, this way you are helping to save energy and water from hydroelectric plants. (…) We are at the limit of the limit”.

higher cost



Until now, the solution found by the government was to activate the thermoelectric plants — which ends up throwing the bill into the consumer’s pocket. “With the scarcity of water, there is a need to activate more thermoelectric plants, which work by burning fossil fuels and other sources of heat and have a higher cost”, explains economist Sara Ferreira, from Valor Investimentos.

Despite the ONS alert and the president’s appeal, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, yesterday again ruled out the possibility of rationing, although he admitted the need to save energy.

“Despite the adversities, (the country) has shown capacity to overcome, through expressive numbers, with emphasis on investments and job creation in the energy sector. It is essential that public policies are established that are coherent with the needs of the population, preserving energy security and prioritizing economic rationality”, said the minister, during the delivery of the Abradee 2021 award, from the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors.

On Wednesday, the MME announced that it will reward consumers who save electricity, and said that a new red flag readjustment — a surcharge applied to electricity bills — is being “evaluated” for short. The last readjustment in the flags carried out by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), in June, increased the cost of red flag 2 by 52%. The value ranged from R$ 6.24 to R$ 9.49 for each 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed.

In addition, a decree by President Jair Bolsonaro determined that federal public agencies must reduce energy consumption by 10% to 20% between September 2021 and April 2022.

Despite the measures, the consumer is not expected to see a lighter energy bill until the end of the year. According to the ONS, the Southeast/Midwest reservoirs should reach 10% of capacity in November, when the rainy season begins. Until then, the more expensive extra tariff should continue to be applied, says Sara Ferreira. “The issue of rain, as it is the main energy matrix in the country, is what will determine the end of the crisis”, he explains.

The increase in energy tariffs had a 5% impact on this month’s Broad Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15). It is worth noting that, for 2022, another major adjustment is planned by Aneel, of up to 16.22%, according to a projection made by the agency’s Tariff Management superintendent, Davi Antunes Lima, on August 16th.

With nowhere to run, it remains for the consumer who cannot pay for alternative energy, to apply rules of domestic economy more rigorously. Rogério Olegário do Carmo, a financial planning consultant and specialist in financial administration from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), says that, at these times, it is important to educate the whole family on the rational use of electricity. “Taking advantage of natural light and turning off the light when leaving the rooms, not leaving the TV on for nothing…”, listed Olegário.

The specialist also explains that the equipment that works on a resistance basis is the one that should be used more rationally. “The electric shower and the iron are the ones that consume the most energy.

(Collaborated by Jorge Vasconcellos)

Salt readjustment

Internal government calculations point to the need for the level 2 red flag, currently at R$ 9.49 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh), to be raised to something between R$ 15 and R$ 20. There is also a limit scenario up to R$25, but it is unlikely to be adopted.