Exchange of messages between Gracyanne and Belo goes viral

a conversation between Gracyanne Barbosa and the husband, beautiful, went viral on social networks last Thursday (25). It all started when the fitness muse’s followers asked her to publish her latest message exchange with the singer. Turns out the log showed several messages he sent saying ‘I love you’, with no response from the woman.

It didn’t take long and the print became a topic on social media, with many people dissatisfied and having fun — and even identifying — with the way Gracyanne talked to Belo. “Gracyanne leaving Belo in a vacuum in all the ‘I love you’ he sends”, commented one. “Socorro, Gracyanne’s conversation with Belo [risos]. He’s romantic, misunderstood and she ‘comes with God,’” said another. “I’m laughing so much at the screenshot of Gracyanne’s conversation with Belo. He’s all romantic, sweet, saying I love you in every message. And her ignoring them all,” observed another.

With the repercussion, Gracyanne explained herself in a post on Gina Indelicada’s profile. “He’s like that all the time and every day. I have a different way of loving, all crazy, but he understands [risos]. I love you, Belo”, she justified.

