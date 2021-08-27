Excited: Marcos Mion records Caldeirão for the first time

Shortly after being hired by Globo, the presenter Marcos Mion, 42, has already recorded and is working hard at work. This Thursday (26), he recorded for the first time the new Caldeirão and could not contain his emotion.

Mion does not hide his happiness in having been hired by Globo after so many years of career. On Twitter, he shared the joy of the first day of recording with his followers. “Coming to record my first ‘Caldeirão’ on TV Globo! Thank you, my God, for giving me this dream!” he wrote.

Coming to record my FIRST CALDEIRÃO!!! At @tvglobo ?????????

Thank you my God for giving me this dream! Holy Cross be my light!?????????

Who do you think will be my first guests❓Kick the comments!

.@gshow @cute pic.twitter.com/3Gc8p6JzS9 — Marcos Mion (@marcosmion) August 26, 2021

Excited, the presenter was keen to share with fans every step of the first day of work. In addition to the covid-19 test, which came back negative, Mion also showed the sign from her dressing room and the flowers she received from Chef Boninho. “On behalf of the entire team, we wish you to shine on Saturday afternoons and that you continue to be by our side for many years. Receive our great affection. Nice and team”, said the card.

After receiving the flowers and reading the card, Mion was moved. “The Boninho knows how long, how much anxiety, how much desire, how much prayer, how much work and belief to get to this moment. Read a card from this guy I dreamed of working with, wanted, admired, freaked out and enjoyed… Wordless , what a day!”