Expertise confirms relationship between speaker death and AstraZeneca vaccine

A coroner from Newcastle, England, confirmed this Thursday (28/28) that BBC Radio Newcastle radio announcer Lisa Shaw, 44, died in May after complications caused by AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The case is considered very rare.

Lisa received her first dose of the immunizer on April 29 and a week later began to complain of severe headaches. The condition worsened in the following days and the presenter underwent treatment for blood clots and head bleeding, but she did not resist.

“She received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and then developed vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia – a rare and aggressive complication associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was the underlying cause of her death,” wrote coroner Karen Dilks in the inquiry.

In the UK there have been 417 cases of blood clotting after the AstraZeneca vaccine in nearly 50 million doses administered, according to the country’s medical surveillance body.

According to the Daily Mail, 72 Britons died after complications from the injection, but Shaw’s case is the first to have an official coroner’s report proving the death’s relationship with the immunizing agent.

“This is another difficult day in a devastating time for us. The death of our beloved Lisa has left a terrible void in our family and our lives. She really was the most wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend,” the presenter’s family said in a statement released after the report.

