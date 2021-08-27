Fagner and Adson out, and Sylvinho leads tactical training at Corinthians

With an eye on the game against Grêmio, on Saturday (28), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians held the first tactical training this week at CT Joaquim Grava. Coach Sylvinho had the presence of midfielder Renato Augusto on the field, but had the absences of Fagner and Adson – both handed over to members of the club’s medical department.

According to information released by Corinthians, full-back Fagner is still being treated for pain in his right calf. The trend is for the shirt 23 to be absent for the weekend, but the athlete will be re-evaluated in the coming days. The Adson boy stayed inside the training center and was preserved. The midfielder will also be re-evaluated.

On the field, Sylvinho made the first tactic of the week already thinking about the Grêmio team and, at the end of the activity, he hit the team’s position on the set pieces. Tomorrow (27), the Corinthians squad will have their last training session before the trip to Rio Grande do Sul and the technical committee will define Alvinegro’s starting lineup.

After two straight victories, Corinthians has 24 points in the Brazilian Championship and occupies the 6th place, within the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores. The game against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, takes place on Saturday (28), at 9 pm (GMT).