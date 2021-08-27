Fast transitions and floating midfield; Florentín arrives with demanding style and posture: “If the player is not brave, he made a mistake”

Sport followed the trend of the new era of Brazilian football and hired a foreign coach to lead the team that needs to provide answers on the field and react in Brasileirão. Paraguayan Gustavo Florentín, aged 43, arrives at Leão not only to promote the resumption of Rubro-Negra, but also to leverage his career, which has already spanned 10 years.









Florentín started in the world of football as a defender, he even played in the 1997 U-20 World Cup in Malaysia, however, he didn’t achieve much shine as an athlete and began playing the role of coach in 2009 at Cerro Porteño. From the victorious start in the club’s youth categories, he was raised as assistant coach of the main team in 2013. After opportunities as interim coach, in 2015, the following year he took over the Paraguayan team permanently.

In his first club he achieved 19 wins in 39 games. As a result, he led Deportivo Capiatá and Sportivo Luqueño, but only in 2018 did he win his first and only title, by directing Guaraní in the first time the club won the Paraguay Cup. The campaign was remarkable, as with a team without many resources, Florentín turned the Aurinegros into a strong team. The work aroused the interest of Huachipato, from Chile, where he moved to and, early on, he presented a very efficient performance, with an unbeaten streak of six games and a 62% improvement in seven matches.

But in Chile, the coach was unable to translate all his initial efficiency into titles and still experienced a controversy with great repercussion in the country. In 2020, when he took out the young left-back Antonio Castillo, 22, with just 19 minutes of play in the game against Colo Colo, the player burst into tears and the images made an impact. When questioned about the fact, Florentín was emphatic: “if the player is not brave in situations other than a substitution, he made a mistake by profession.” pointing out the coach’s attitude as “despicable”.

Gustavo Florentín’s tactical characteristics, which drew attention to his last team, The Strongest, from Bolivia, have as their main style, the 5-3-2 scheme, with a line of five defenders that turned into a 3-5- 2 on attack actions. Their teams use quick transitions as a trump card, so fast players capable of showing strength in home-to-man competitions have priority in their lineups. Midfielders with the ability to float through the mid-range sectors are also tricks that the Paraguayan likes to use. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

Gustavo Florentín left The Strongest on August 15 this year. He led the Bolivian Championship, but his relationship with the fans was frayed. In the current season, in 16 games divided between the Libertadores and the national championship, he has achieved 10 victories and suffered six defeats. The Paraguayan, upon arriving in Recife, breaks a 37-year fast without a foreign coach commanding the Lion. In this regard, he is the successor of a Brazilian football legend: Argentinean Filpo Núñez, in 1983 and 1984, was the last technician from another country working in Ilha do Retiro.