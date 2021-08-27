FGTS: Withdrawal-Birthday allows membership to be received in 2021

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
O birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is still available to some workers. Currently, the schedule of the modality is releasing the installment for members born between June and August.

So far, about R$ 16.5 billion have already been withdrawn with this type of withdrawal from the FGTS. Workers born in June have until the 31st of this month to carry out the rescue. Citizens who have a birthday in July, can withdraw the balance until the 30th of September. Those born in August, released from this month, will have until October 31 to redeem their payment.

O FGTS birthday withdrawal started to be released in 2019, specifically for workers who opted for the modality. The distribution calendar follows a staggered order, according to the month of each citizen’s birthday.

As a rule, the employee can withdraw the balance within three months, counting on the month of his/her birthday. Thus, the redemption period for those born in December will continue until the month of February 2022.

FGTS Withdrawal-Birthday Calendar

anniversary monthStart of serviceend of serve
JanuaryJanuary 4, 2021March 31, 2021
FebruaryFebruary 1, 2021April 30, 2021
MarchMarch 1, 2021May 31, 2021
AprilApril 1, 2021June 30, 2021
MayMay 3, 2021July 30, 2021
JuneJune 1, 2021August 31, 2021
JulyJuly 1, 2021September 30, 2021
AugustAugust 2, 2021October 29, 2021
SeptemberSeptember 1, 2021November 30, 2021
OctoberOctober 1, 2021December 31, 2021
NovemberNovember 1, 2021January 31, 2022
DecemberDecember 1, 2021February 28, 2022

How to join the FGTS birthday loot?

Adherence to the birthday loot of FGTS must be performed by the last day of the month of the employee’s birthday. If this period has already expired, the application will only be considered from the next year.

In this sense, it is still able to receive the FGTS portion this year, citizens born in August, September, October, November and December. The application can be made through their digital platforms: FGTS application or website of Federal Savings Bank. Check out the guidelines:

  1. Access any of the platforms;
  2. Click on “My FGTS”;
  3. Select the option “Birthday withdrawal”;
  4. Then read and agree to the terms and conditions;
  5. Finally, click on “Join Cashout-Birthday”.

