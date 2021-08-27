FGTS: Withdrawal-Birthday allows membership to be received in 2021

O birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is still available to some workers. Currently, the schedule of the modality is releasing the installment for members born between June and August.

So far, about R$ 16.5 billion have already been withdrawn with this type of withdrawal from the FGTS. Workers born in June have until the 31st of this month to carry out the rescue. Citizens who have a birthday in July, can withdraw the balance until the 30th of September. Those born in August, released from this month, will have until October 31 to redeem their payment.

O FGTS birthday withdrawal started to be released in 2019, specifically for workers who opted for the modality. The distribution calendar follows a staggered order, according to the month of each citizen’s birthday.

As a rule, the employee can withdraw the balance within three months, counting on the month of his/her birthday. Thus, the redemption period for those born in December will continue until the month of February 2022.

FGTS Withdrawal-Birthday Calendar

anniversary month Start of service end of serve January January 4, 2021 March 31, 2021 February February 1, 2021 April 30, 2021 March March 1, 2021 May 31, 2021 April April 1, 2021 June 30, 2021 May May 3, 2021 July 30, 2021 June June 1, 2021 August 31, 2021 July July 1, 2021 September 30, 2021 August August 2, 2021 October 29, 2021 September September 1, 2021 November 30, 2021 October October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 November November 1, 2021 January 31, 2022 December December 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

How to join the FGTS birthday loot?

Adherence to the birthday loot of FGTS must be performed by the last day of the month of the employee’s birthday. If this period has already expired, the application will only be considered from the next year.

In this sense, it is still able to receive the FGTS portion this year, citizens born in August, September, October, November and December. The application can be made through their digital platforms: FGTS application or website of Federal Savings Bank. Check out the guidelines:

Access any of the platforms; Click on “My FGTS”; Select the option “Birthday withdrawal”; Then read and agree to the terms and conditions; Finally, click on “Join Cashout-Birthday”.

