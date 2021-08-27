FIFA is pessimistic about releasing athletes; plan B is a new call – 08/27/2021

FIFA’s management is pessimistic that it will be able to convince clubs from the main European leagues to release their athletes for the game window of some teams that starts next week. The rebellion is seen internally as a rupture with no return and could anticipate changes in the football calendar, which are expected to happen only in 2025.

There is an understanding that if FIFA chooses to punish these clubs, mainly English and Spanish, such as prohibiting the squad from playing for these teams during the FIFA date, the case could end up in the courts and, as the issue is sanitary, it would not be unlikely that associations won.

As previous postponements, in the case of the South American Qualifiers, have tightened the calendar, it is impossible to postpone the games in September. In other words: coaches will have to make new calls, choosing athletes from countries that the clubs agree to give away or from local teams. The Brazilian team has 14 in a nebulous situation: Alisson, Ederson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Thiago Silva, Eder Militão, Fabinho, Casemiro, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Roberto Firmino, Matheus Cunha and Richarlison.

Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Roberto Firmino and Richarlison… – See more at https://www.uol.com.br/esporte/futebol/ultimas-noticias/2021/08 /24/premier-league-communicates-that-clubs-will-not-release-athletes-for-selections.htm?cmpid=copiaecola

The pessimism that an agreement is reached exists because the argument used is that of health: places, such as Brazil, are on the covid-19 red list, which requires quarantine for entry into some countries, a situation that extends to the entire South America and African countries. Clubs don’t want to lose their athletes any longer, as they would have to be confined at home when they return from the FIFA date.

FIFA has appealed to the British government, sending a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking it to make an exception for traveling athletes, releasing them from quarantine, but this is unlikely to happen. He also asked the clubs for common sense, stating that the non-release would generate a technical imbalance in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. It had no effect.

FIFA’s summit assesses that the pandemic is currently being used to force the international federation to revise the calendar ahead of schedule, which is 2025. FIFA already has its dates set, approved by its Council, until 2024. If there is a need for one This change requires the approval of Congress, and the next one will be in May 2022. This discussion includes the change in the frequency of the World Cup, which would be held every two years.

The calendar

A study group led by former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger was created to reshape football tournaments and dates. The main point, as the column has already shown, is precisely to readjust the FIFA dates. Today, the window foresees nine days of mandatory release for clubs in five months of the year (March, June, September, October and November), thus adding up to 45 days. There are still mandatory releases for official tournaments, like the World Cup and continental ones, like the Euro and Copa America, which add another 40 days, or even more, to that number.

The idea is to have a super window in one or at most two months a year. In other words, clubs would only lose their athletes for 20 or 30 days in two windows, discussing the best months. The Qualifiers would also have fewer dates, and the teams would meet in more official tournaments, with the World Cup every two years and changes to be discussed even on the continental ones.

This would be valid from 2025, with the biennial World Cup after the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico and which will already have an increase from 32 to 48 participants. The clubs rebellion, however, may anticipate changes to 2023, as next year has the dates set because of the Qatar World Cup, which will be between November and December, and not in the middle of the year, to minimize the Middle Eastern heat.