Finalists of ‘Super Dance of the Famous’ talk about overcoming difficulties in the dispute

Actors Paolla Oliveira, Rodrigo Simas and Dandara Mariana are the finalists for ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’

the grand finale of Super Dance of the Famous is coming and the competitors are very much looking forward to the dispute that will take place on Sunday, 29, and which will close the special edition of the program on Globo’s small screen.

For Dandar Mariana (33) his feeling of reaching this far in the attraction is something inexplicable. “I can’t even explain the happiness I’m feeling. It was a difficult place to win and long dreamed of. The chip is still falling”, spoke the actress.

already stop Rodrigo Simas (29), his passage through Dance was marked by overcoming difficulties. “It was quite a journey! Me and my partner, Nathália Ramos, dedicated ourselves a lot to get here. The most challenging week was the semifinal, which was decisive, in addition to having two very difficult rhythms, salsa and tango”, scored.

The third finalist, the actress Paolla Oliveira (39) commented that all rhythms were hard to learn. “There is no more relaxed rhythm, there is what you are dancing for the week. I miss forró, when I have to tango. And I miss the tango, when I have to dance samba, which is more difficult”, said.





