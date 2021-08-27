Find out the data from the Covid-19 bulletin this Thursday (26) in Maringá

Update Health per Lethícia Conegero/GMC Online on 08/26/2021 – 3:35 pm

Maringá registered 55 new positive cases of Covid-19 and 3 deaths from complications of the disease in the bulletin this Thursday, 26 August.

The document, which monitors the evolution of the coronavirus in the city, was released at 15:07 this Thursday, by the Municipal Health Department, with data collected until 23:59 this Wednesday (25).

See the profile of the 3 victims of the bulletin this Thursday (26):

– Male, 41 years old, no comorbidity. He died on 8/24/21;

– Male, 83 years old, with comorbidity. He died on 8/24/21;

– Male, 70 years old, with comorbidity. He died on 08/18/21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maringá has 62,121 positive cases of coronavirus. Of these, 59,920 are already recovered, 686 are active cases (in home isolation or hospitalized) and 1,515 died from complications of the disease.

hospital occupation

The general hospital occupancy rate in adult ICU beds in private units in Maringá is 60%, according to the Municipal Health Department. The general occupancy rate in adult ICU beds in the SUS is 66.26% and in adult ICU beds exclusive to Covid-19 is at 37.86%.

The risk matrix remains high (orange flag).

See more details of the coronavirus bulletin this Thursday (26), in Maringá: