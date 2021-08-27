Fire hits shed in Barueri and city hall suspends classes in nine schools in the region

According to the Fire Department, fire started in the recycling industry and spread to other properties; there were no victims

Reproduction/Twitter/Fire Department Recycling industry caught fire in Barueri



One fire reaches the shed of a recycling industry in Barueri, in Greater São Paulo, this Thursday, 26. According to the Fire Department, the fire started around 11:30 am on Rua das Antilhas, in Jardim California. The fire started at the factory, where there were 60,000 liters of ethanol, spread to neighboring properties and hit cars that were parked on the road. According to the Fire Department, there are no casualties or injuries. The city’s City Hall, however, informed that the first victims are being taken to the city’s emergency services and that there is no official information on the deaths. At least 16 Fire Brigade vehicles are working to contain the flames, with support from the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo (Cetesb). City Hall suspended classes in nine schools in the city because of the smoke. A nursing home where 43 elderly people live was also evacuated.