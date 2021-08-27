Firefighters find 4 charred bodies, including a baby, in shed fires in Barueri, Greater SP | São Paulo

According to the Municipality of Barueri, until the last update of this report, eight people were rescued alive. Two women, aged 39 to 45, are hospitalized in serious condition at the Municipal Hospital of Barueri with burns over 80% of their bodies. Another 6 were rescued at the Central Emergency Room: 4 with smoke poisoning and 2 with light burns.

One of the men who was rescued lived in the back with his family in one of the main companies hit by the fire. He was the caretaker of the place. His wife and three other children, aged four and two, and an 11-month-old baby, died charred.

Nine buildings were affected, including two residences.

Due to the toxic smoke, the city suspended classes in ten schools in the region. Elderly people from a neighborhood nursing home were taken to a church in Alphaville.

According to the Fire Department, the fire started at around 11 am in the property of a chemical industry, which works with plastic recycling, and progressed to the factory of another company. Around 2:20 pm, it had already been checked.

Cars that were parked on the road were also hit; 97 firefighters in 28 vehicles acted to contain the flames.

Due to the ethanol leak, the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo (Cetesb) was called in and a team was sent to the site.

The power supply was also interrupted.

In a statement, Cetesb informed that “no chemical product that could characterize a risk situation was detected in the water or sewage network. “.

On Friday (27), Company technicians will return to the site to monitor the work of removing the debris and inspect if any chemical product packaging remains intact. The inspection must be carried out, as soon as the location is cleared by the Fire Department, to determine the source of the fire.

The company Araguaya Química informed that it has all the required licenses and is providing clarifications to the authorities.

THE TV Globo, residents stated that several people sought care at health centers in the region with symptoms of intoxication. O G1 contacted the municipal administration and, until the last update of this article, there had been no feedback.

Major Marcos Palumbo, spokesman for the Fire Department, said that firefighters are advising people who live or work in the neighborhood to close their windows and stay away from the area to avoid inhaling the smoke, which is toxic.

The location, which is close to Castello Branco Highway, is an industrial zone, with several factories.

Fires in the capital and in Greater São Paulo

In 2021, according to a survey by TV Globo, 177 fires were registered in the Capital and Greater São Paulo. There were 43 injured, 24 dead and 951 Fire Department teams mobilized to fight the flames.

The 24 deaths occurred in 14 fires.

Of the 177 fires, 29 occurred in warehouses and industries; 83 in buildings (commercial and residential) and homes; 16 in commercial buildings and 16 in communities. The other cases happened in vehicles, buses, trucks, etc.

