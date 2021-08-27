Firefighters find three charred bodies

The Fire Department found three charred bodies this afternoon in the sheds that caught fire in Barueri, Metropolitan Region of São Paulo. The fire occurred in a chemical plant in Jardim California, near Castelo Branco highway.

The operation of the firefighters is now an aftermath. Fire Department spokesman Marcos Palumbo said in an interview with “Brasil Urgente” that there was information on eight seriously injured victims.

“During the aftermath operation we unfortunately had the location of a woman and two children in a shed that is behind, near a filing cabinet; they were found inside a bathroom. The teams are still looking for a baby, which according to information from a husband who was rescued in the morning with burns, had a baby there.”

The fire started around 11:28 am in a chemical plant, located on Rua das Antilhas. Due to the incident, City Hall canceled classes in at least nine schools in the region. According to the Fire Department, 18 vehicles are on site at the moment. ENEL sent three teams to the site and, “as a safety measure, it turned off the electricity grid in the region”, the company informed the UOL.

According to the management of Araguaya Química, the company is providing clarifications to the police authorities. “We have all the licenses required by Organs competent bodies. Our company has been in the market for over 30 years, without any incident. We do not know how the fire started, combat was attempted, but it was not possible,” he informed in a note to UOL.

A new “rain” of soot took over regions of São Paulo this afternoon, days after a similar episode during the fire at Juquery State Park. The phenomenon was observed again a few hours after the fire in Barueri, generating an alert from the Fire Department to the presence of toxic smoke in the surroundings.