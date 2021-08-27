Flamengo transfer market

Graduated at Cruzeiro, Maicon built most of his career in Europe, where he worked at Nacional and Porto, both in Portugal, and at Galatasaray, in Turkey. His last club in Brazil was Tricolor do Morumbi.

Daniel Farias | Aug 26, 2021 Lucas Humberto | Aug 25, 2021 Antonio Mota | Aug 25, 2021

Anyway, according to ge, Fla is still waiting for a decision from the defender to definitely enter the business. The veteran needs to decide whether or not he wants to return to Brazil. If you want, the club will open negotiations.

The newspaper “O Dia” adds that Fla asked for 5 million euros (about BRL 30 million) for 50% of the economic rights of the steering wheel. The expectation is that the deal is concluded soon.

In addition, Rubro-Negro moves to maintain his squad. Arrascaeta, for example, talks about a contract renewal with the team.