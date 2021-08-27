O Flamengo made just three signings for 2021 so far. After Bruno Viana, Rubro-Negro worked with patience and brought two more names to Renato Gaúcho: Andreas Pereira, from Manchester United, and Kenedy, from Chelsea. Now, the red and black club’s priority is to bring one more defender and a defensive midfielder for the season’s sequence. Below, see all the latest news from the Flamengo transfer market.
Available to the market since last June, when he terminated amicably with Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, the defender Maicon, ex-São Paulo, joined Flamengo’s crosshairs. At 32 years old, “God of Zaga” would be talking to the club from Rio de Janeiro, according to UOL Esporte.
Graduated at Cruzeiro, Maicon built most of his career in Europe, where he worked at Nacional and Porto, both in Portugal, and at Galatasaray, in Turkey. His last club in Brazil was Tricolor do Morumbi.
Flamengo does not intend to do any “madness”, but keeps an eye on David Luiz. The club, however, lost some of its optimism about the deal after Benfica secured a spot in the Champions League group stage, as the Portuguese club has the defender’s affection and the possibility of playing in the main league in clubs in the world draws the medallion’s attention.
Anyway, according to ge, Fla is still waiting for a decision from the defender to definitely enter the business. The veteran needs to decide whether or not he wants to return to Brazil. If you want, the club will open negotiations.
Flamengo advanced in conversations with the Al-Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, and should soon seal the transfer of midfielder João Gomes to the Arab World. According to UOL, the clubs have advanced in negotiations in recent days and Cria do Ninho should even leave Brazil.
The newspaper “O Dia” adds that Fla asked for 5 million euros (about BRL 30 million) for 50% of the economic rights of the steering wheel. The expectation is that the deal is concluded soon.
Flamengo works without haste and despair in this ball market. With no cash to spend freely, the club will not give up its financial responsibility and, therefore, has found it difficult to hire. In recent weeks, for example, the steering wheel Thiago Mendes, from Lyon, stayed away from the team.
In addition, Rubro-Negro moves to maintain his squad. Arrascaeta, for example, talks about a contract renewal with the team.
