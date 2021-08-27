Fluminense announces its termination with Kayky, who is going to City early – 08/26/2021

Fluminense informed, last night (26), that striker Kayky had his contract terminated in three months early for the beginning of the athlete’s development in England. Negotiated with Manchester City, he would initially introduce himself to the new club in January.

The Tricolor deal with the City group also involved defensive midfielder Metinho, who was released in June to perform at Troyes, from France. He would also leave Laranjeiras next year.

Kayky had been used by then coach Roger Machado — fired on the 21st — throughout the current season, more recently, as an option during matches. According to a statement from Fluminense, the club “keeps a percentage on the player’s future sale and bonus rights to be achieved by the athlete when he is at the English club”.

See the Fluminense report:

“Due to the excellent relationship between Fluminense and Manchester City, striker Kayky had his contract terminated early for the beginning of the athlete’s development in England. As Tricolor maintains a percentage on the player’s future sale and bonus rights to be achieved by the athlete when he is an English club, the two parties chose to anticipate Kayky’s departure by three months“.