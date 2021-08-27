Fluminense anticipates leaving the jewel, which is free to perform at City

O Fluminense reported on Thursday (26) that Kayky is no longer a player at the club. The tricolor board terminated the contract with the athlete to anticipate his transfer to the Manchester City. The termination has already been published in the IDB, the CBF’s daily bulletin.

The 18-year-old was expected in the Citizens only in January 2022, after concluding the season in Brazil, but according to the statement released by the team from Rio de Janeiro, the good relationship with the English contributed to his early departure.

”Due to the excellent relationship between Fluminense and Manchester City, forward Kayky had his contract early terminated for the beginning of the athlete’s development in England”.

”As the Tricolor maintains a percentage on the player’s future sale and bonus rights to be achieved by the athlete when he is an English club, both parties chose to anticipate Kayky’s departure by three months,” informed the Tricolor.

Kayky in action by Fluminense Mailson Santana/Fluminense FC

The striker left Laranjeiras for 10 million euros (R$ 66.2 million).

Under-17 Brazilian champion in 2020, Xerém’s jewel debuted in the professionals at the Carioca Championship this year and soon became the team’s starter. However, it dropped out of production, lost space and became less used. With the tricolor shirt, he played 37 matches, scored four goals and contributed four assists.