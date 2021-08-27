Fluminense fans outside Galo’s hotel: ‘the plane will crash’

Atlético defeated club tricolor, this Thursday, in Rio de Janeiro, by 2-1, in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Fluminense fans, with time to spare, decided to go to the portal of the hotel where Atlético’s delegation was staying to harass the Alvinegra delegation.

As the curses were not enough, some decided to make a prediction in bad taste. ‘The plane is going to crash…’ said some, with the phrase being repeated several times.

Atlético beat Fluminense, this Thursday, in Rio de Janeiro, by 2-1, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. On the way back, Galo can draw at home to guarantee himself in the next phase.

Check out the video

