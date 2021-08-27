Fluminense: Fluminense anticipates termination of promise sold to Manchester City | Kayky

O Fluminense announced, on Thursday night, that the young striker Kayky is leaving for Manchester City. Initially, the player would only present himself to the English team in January, but Tricolor das Laranjeiras agreed to anticipate the termination – which has already been published in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF – of the contract for the development of the pledge in England.

The player had not even been listed in Fluminense’s last commitment, this Monday, against Atlético-MG, for the Brazilian Championship. His farewell, however, was in a 1-1 draw against Barcelona de Guayaquil, from Ecuador, which decreed the elimination of the team from the Copa Libertadores de América 2021.

INFORMATION: Due to the excellent relationship between Fluminense and Manchester City, striker Kayky had his contract terminated early for the beginning of the athlete’s development in England. (+) pic.twitter.com/l70NmJdoP3 — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC)

August 26, 2021





CHECK THE NOTE RELEASED BY FLUMINENSE

“Due to the excellent relationship between Fluminense and Manchester City, striker Kayky had his contract early terminated for the beginning of the athlete’s development in England. As Tricolor maintains a percentage on the player’s future sale and bonus rights to be achieved by the athlete when he is at the English club, the two parties chose to anticipate Kayky’s departure by three months.”









Kayky says goodbye to Fluminense with 37 games played, with four goals scored and four assists. He was part of the famous “Geração dos Sonhos”, which was champion of the Brazilian U-17 Championship in 2020. Besides Kayky, Metinho is another jewel in the same generation who also closed with the City group and went to Troyes, from France. Total sales are €15 million (almost R$100 million).