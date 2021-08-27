Fluminese: Fred can reach another mark if he scores against Atlético-MG | Fred

the attacker Fred may go down in history this Thursday night. O Fluminense faces Atlético-MG, at Nilton Santos, at 21:30 (GMT), for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. If the number 9 of the tricolor hits the net, he will become, alongside Romário, the top scorer in the competition, with 36 goals.

This last Monday, just against the team from Minas Gerais, but for the Brazilian Championship this time, Fred became the second best scorer in the competition, with 154 goals. Interestingly, he is also tied with former player Romário, against whom he will fight for the isolated leadership of the national knockout tournament. He is the greatest scorer of the straight points era of Brasileirão.

“Our intention is to play a great game and get a victory. No matter what difference it might be, it would give us an advantage. We’ll try to use this home factor, even though it’s not at home, but it’s in Rio de Janeiro. We didn’t have it. who travel and did the preparation in our CT. And we’re going to try to make this factor a weight for us to win a victory,” said the striker.

Fred has been breaking records since returning to Fluminense in 2020 (Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC)



On his return to Tricolor das Laranjeiras, shirt 9 has already surpassed the barrier of 400 goals in his career, became the second best scorer in the history of Fluminense with 193 goals – only behind Waldo with 319 – and became the second best Brazilian scorer in the Liberators, swinging the nets 25 times. In addition, he entered the top 20 of the players with the most games for the club (346).









GREATEST SHORTERS OF THE BRAZILIAN CUP:

1- Romário (36 goals)

two- Fred (35 goals)

3- Viola (29 goals)

4- Oséas and Paulo Nunes (28 goals)

5- Dodo (26 goals)