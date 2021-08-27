Forbes publishes list of Brazil’s biggest billionaires in 2021

Forbes magazine today released the list of Brazil’s biggest billionaires in 2021. Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin climbed two positions after the death of banker Joseph Safra, and leads the ranking. At 39, Saverin is the youngest person on the list.

According to Forbes, the ranking returned to record a record number of new billionaires: there are 42 more than in 2020, even with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil. Together, the billionaires’ assets are R$1.9 trillion this year.

The values ​​were driven by strong foreign investment in the stock market, which totaled R$ 48 billion in the first half of the year. Forbes says the “vigor” impacted shareholder equity.

Saverin tops the list of billionaires thanks to Facebook’s soaring stock. In one year, shares on Nasdaq, one of the New York stock exchanges, grew by about 40%. Also, in June of this year, Facebook surpassed the historic $1 trillion mark in market value.

Forbes’ list of billionaires uses stock exchange earnings as the main source of information. “In addition to being publicly accessible, stock exchange data are official and reliable, detailing shareholdings in listed companies”, explains the magazine.

The calculation of Brazilians’ equity was made considering the results of the first half of 2021, that is, June 30th.

With little diversity, the Forbes list has, among the 10 largest billionaires in Brazil, only white people and one woman, the widow of Joseph Safra, Vicky sarfati Harvest. See the ranking:

Age: 39 years old Equity: BRL 97.50 billion Origin of Fortune: Facebook

Age: 81 years old Equity: BRL 96.50 billion Origin of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma

Age: 71 years old

Equity: BRL 64.50 billion

Origin of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma

Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and family

Age: 71 years old

Equity: BRL 49.50 billion

Origin of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma

Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello

Age: 71 years old

Equity: BRL 46 billion

Origin of Fortune: Cosan

Age: 52 years old

Equity: BRL 39.50 billion

Origin of fortune: Banco Pactual

Age: 68 years old

Equity: BRL 37 billion

Origin of fortune: Banco Safra

Alexandre Behring da Costa

Age: 54 years old

Equity: BRL 36.50 billion

Origin of Fortune: 3G Capital

Age: 45 years old

Equity: BRL 35.50 billion

Origin of fortune: Banco Safra

Age: 71 years old

Equity: BRL 30.50 billion

Origin of Fortune: Fertipar