Former de Bolsonaro and Renan move to R$ 3.2 million mansion in Brasília

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, Jair Bolsonaro’s son ’04’, and his mother, the lawyer Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, the second wife of the president, are living in a mansion valued at R$3.2 million, on Lago Sul de Brasília. According to columnist Juliana Dal Paiva, from Uol, the house is rented and the owner is a real estate agent.

According to the report, the house was bought by Geraldo Antônio Machado at the end of May, weeks before Renan and his mother moved to the place. In an interview with Uol, the broker stated that he intends to move to the mansion, but that he had to rent it after problems with another business.

Also according to the columnist, rent in the region on houses similar in size to the realtor’s costs around R$ 15 thousand. Ana Cristina, who is an advisor to federal deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF), has a net salary of R$ 6,200.

The property has a land of 1,200 square meters and about 800 square meters of built area on two floors. There are still four suites. “I bought the house exactly to move into the house. There was a little problem selling my house here. I ended up having to rent it”, explained Machado to Uol.

According to the broker, he rented the house through an office in Águas Claras and only learned that Ana Cristina is the tenant of the property this week. The Uol report also found that Machado made a down payment of R$ 580 thousand and financed the remainder, R$ 2.32 million, at BRB (Banco de Brasília). The same bank financed the BRL 6 million mansion of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota).

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach