Former de Bolsonaro and son 04 Jair Renan move to a BRL 3.2 million mansion in Brasília

Jair Renan, son 04 of President Jair Bolsonaro, and his mother, Ana Cristina Bolsonaro, recently moved to a mansion in a luxury condominium in Brasília. They exchanged the apartment that Bolsonaro lived in before being chosen for the two-story house, pool and four suites in the upscale Lago Sul neighborhood.
The information was confirmed by Cristina to the magazine ” Veja”. In the publication, the lawyer told that she rented the property for R$ 8,000 a month, paid with the salary of R$ 8.1 thousand that she receives as a parliamentary advisor in the office of federal deputy Celina Leão.
The property costs R$ 3.2 million and offers a lot of luxury and comfort. There are four suites, all with dressing room; marble staircase; large master suite measuring approximately 100 m²; garden, swimming pool and even fitness space. See photos:
